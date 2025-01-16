Career Academy Junior Shares Inspiring Journey to Meeting the President at the White House

Career Academy, South Bend’s premier high school for future leaders, shares inspiring journey to meeting the President at the White House with remarkable story of determination, leadership, and community support culminated in an extraordinary opportunity for Rima, a 17-year-old junior at Career Academy High School, part of the Career Academy Network of Public Schools (CANOPS). Her journey, which began in second grade at Success Academy.