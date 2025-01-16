Gamry Instruments Unveils the New Gamry PAL: a Compact, Portable Potentiostat
The PAL is powerful enough to teach voltammetry in a hands-on classroom.
Warminster, PA, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gamry Instruments, a leading manufacturer of high-quality electrochemical instrumentation, proudly announces the release of the Gamry PAL, a compact potentiostat designed for maximum portability and versatility.
The Gamry PAL is an ideal solution for a variety of applications, from hands-on classroom teaching to lightweight laboratory testing. Its compact design and powerful functionality make it a practical choice for educators and researchers alike.
Capable of handling a wide range of electrochemical techniques, the Gamry PAL supports Cyclic Voltammetry, Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), Square Wave Voltammetry, and more. This versatility ensures it can meet the needs of diverse electrochemical studies.
The instrument comes equipped with user-friendly software, enhancing its ease of use. For even greater functionality, an optional cell cable and adapter can be purchased to connect the Gamry PAL to various setups, including Gamry’s Dr. Bob’s Cell Kit, enabling seamless integration with existing glass cell kits.
With its innovative design and robust capabilities, the Gamry PAL offers a new level of convenience and efficiency in electrochemical testing.
For more information about the Gamry PAL and other Gamry Instruments products, visit www.gamry.com.
About Gamry Instruments
Founded in 1989, Gamry Instruments designs and builds precision electrochemical instrumentation and accessories. Their belief is that instruments should achieve a balance between performance and cost while striving for innovative designs and superior support.
Gamry takes pride in offering top notch support both before and after the sale. Our sales and support staff consist of electrochemists and engineers with real-world research experience.
Contact
Susan Shultz
215-682-9330
https://www.gamry.com
734 Louis Drive
Warminster, PA 18974
