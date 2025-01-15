Netflix Celebrity Chef Nick Liberato & Borscht Belt Legacy, Mike Dalewitz Return the Borscht Belt Delicatessen Back to New Jersey
Mike Dalewitz, Nick Liberato & Partners to Bring their NY-Style “Jew-ish” Deli Concept in Lawrence Township, NJ at The Trenton Farmers Market Grand Opening at 9AM, Thursday, January 16.
Lawrence Township, NJ, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Borscht Belt Delicatessen founders Nick Liberato (Paramount Network's Bar Rescue, Netflix's Restaurants on the Edge), and Serial Entrepreneur & Investor, Michael Dalewitz, officially announce their launch of The Borscht Belt Delicatessen, a New York-style deli at the Trenton Farmers Market in Lawrence, NJ. They were the winner of many “BEST of NJ” of accolades after opening in The Stockton Farmers Market in 2021. Unfortunately, The Stockton Market closed down abruptly and The Borscht Belt moved to Newtown, PA, where they opened a full service restaurant that was named one of OpenTable and Eater’s Hottest Restaurants of 2023 and 2024. The Borscht Belt will be located within the Trenton Farmers market at at 960 Spruce Street, Lawrence Township, NJ. The Borscht Belt will assume the area in the market’s near Pulaski Meats with) and after a few weeks after launch will offer a 7-day-a-week service for take-out, delivery and full catering menu. More at TheBorschtBelt.com.
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen concept is Dalewitz & Liberato’s answer to bring a Top Chef’s Spin on NY Deli and Sandwiches with some “Jew-ish” favorites that bring you back to Best of NYC Delicatessen, but not your Mom’s or Bubbie’s. (Warning: Foodies you are in for Viral Treats) Top priority is to serve-up convenient NY-style, "old-school" delicatessen favorites with a savory and contemporary twist, satisfying a variety of food-connoisseurs while keeping every wallet size in mind.
Key menu offerings will include various platters with fresh lox, meats, spreads, appetizing, daily fresh bagels from their partner, NYC’s Famous Ess-a-Bagel, Bialy’s from Shelsky’s of Brooklyn, Baked goods from Rockland and ONEG Bakery, Lower East Side pickles, Homemade Matzo Ball and Brisket/Cabbage Soup, Kosher Hot Dogs, Knishes, Latkes and piled-high sandwiches (Like Corned Beef & Pastrami Reubens) with house made meats, and of course U-Bet Egg Creams and Dr. Brown’s Sodas. Coffee will be poured fresh directly with an exclusive arrangement made with award-winning, Moonraker Roasters from Philadelphia, PA.The Borscht Belt will open each morning at 7 am with varying closing hours throughout the week and weekend.
The restaurant's name lends itself as a nostalgic salute to the most memorable days of the entertainment-loving, Jewish summering-community in the Catskills during the mid-20th century. Co-Owner Mike Dalewitz, currently an advisor on The Borscht Belt Museum, and whose family helped run the iconic landmark institutions, The Pines Hotel and The Red Apple Rest, speaks fondly of the era and states the most important ingredients of their concept is to celebrate what he believes the original Borscht Belt represented; community, family, large amounts of laughter and entertainment, and of course, mounds of mouth-watering NY-style Jewish cuisine. Chef Nick Liberato stated, “I am truly excited to come back to New Jersey where we started this concept. Our Deli will truly be a fantastic addition to the Trenton Farmers Market and will certainly be a draw for locals and visitors living in and coming to Mercer County.”
About The Borscht Belt Delicatessen:
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen concept launched from the group’s reaction to the communal-cry in 2020 for the longing for missed family, culture, and authentic food that ties us all together. Instantly, the “Shangri-la” days of the Borscht Belt era came to mind as a source of reference for founders Celebrity Chef Nick Liberato and partners Mike Dalewitz; thus, extensive research, passion, and development ensued for an exciting 2021 inaugural launch in Stockton, NJ and 2023 launch in Newtown, PA. The Borscht Belt Delicatessen promises to deliver a heightened culinary experience featuring the best of the NYC Delicatessen, Bagels, Appetizing and Baked Goods. Like the Borscht Belt of the Catskills, they promise that laughter will flourish and we will serve as a place to find comfort and nourishment. With an array of family friendly dining and catering options, this reimagined delicatessen salutes a bygone period that has long needed a home to remind us how food, family, and friends were once served and how they can be again. With lauded Chef Nick Liberato, supervising and developing recipes you can be sure your visit will be filled with "Delicious Nostalgia.” For more information, please visit TheBorschtBelt.com or follow us on Social Media: @theborschtbelt.
Press release photos available at http://theborschtbelt.com.
Contact
The Borscht Belt DelicatessenContact
Mike Dalewitz
917-612-8518
www.theborschtbelt.com
