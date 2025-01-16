Saelig Introduces the Langer EMV P1 Mini Burst Generator Kit For Evaluating PCB B- and E-field Vulnerabilities
Handheld mini burst field generators can be used on a developer’s benchspace to generate a burst or an ESD field at their tip.
Fairport, NY, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the P1 Mini Burst Generator Kit - a set of three handheld mini burst generators, used to inject B fields and E fields into electronic circuits via burst and ESD pulses. These EMC tools can be used to quickly and easily check and optimize assemblies with regard to their interference immunity. Included in the set are P11, P12, and P21 handheld injectors.
The P11 Mini Burst Field Generator creates a magnetic disturbance field with a diameter of 3 mm at its tip. Localized pulses can be transmitted via this field on to the surface of printed circuit boards and components, facilitating the detection of weak points in conducting paths, components, and component connectors.
The P12 Mini Burst Field Generator creates a magnetic disturbance field which functions like a coupling clamp. The disturbance current can be coupled into single conducting paths, IC pins, SMD components, and thin or flat cables.
The P21 Mini Burst Field Generator creates an electric field at its tip for coupling into conducting paths, wires, pins, and components, especially SMD components like resistors and capacitors. Single conductors of flat cables or plug contacts can also be evaluated.
For reliable operation, electronic and electrical devices and systems should be unaffected by electromagnetic phenomena. Electronic modules have differing immunities to disturbances, often due to specific layout issues and IC sensitivities. Weak spots often depend on the grounding and power rail geometry, as well as the type and manufacturer of the ICs employed. Circuit weaknesses can be exactly identified and pinpointed by using Burst and ESD Sensitivity Testing. Burst Testing evaluates devices for tolerating imposed high voltage spikes with high repetition frequencies and short rise time, but with the low energy of transients.
When searching for circuit design weaknesses and vulnerabilities, two approaches are needed: first the magnetically sensitive (B-pulser/red) and then the electrically (E-pulser/blue) sensitive weak areas must be investigated. Generally, a weak spot is either only magnetically or electrically sensitive, but both types of weakness are significant. The disturbances from both mechanisms can combine and are difficult to separate, and, furthermore, both types of weaknesses require different EMC solutions. The localization and identification of the types of weak spots is where the E- or B-field sources from the Mini Burst Field Generators becomes invaluable during product design. Separate magnetic (P11 and P12) and electric (P21) coupling allows an optimal implementation of EMC countermeasures for their respective weaknesses.
The P1 Mini Burst Generator Kit is made in Germany by Langer EMV, a world leader in PCB Immunity and Emission testing. It is available now from Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport NY their authorized USA technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig 1-888-7SAELIG.
