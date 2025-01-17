P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Announces Joan Vassos, The Golden Bachelorette, as Winter 2025 Issue Cover Girl
Manhasset, NY, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine's winter issue features Joan Vassos, star of The Golden Bachelorette, as its cover girl. Vassos embodies the essence of using power for good, transforming her personal journey of loss and renewal into an inspiration for women everywhere. After facing the loss of her husband, she channeled her inner strength not only to find love again but to become a beacon of hope for countless women, especially those in their golden years, showing them it's never too late to reinvent themselves and pursue their dreams.
The issue's featured editorial "Tonia's Talk" by Editor-in-Chief and Founder Tonia DeCosimo explores the critical distinction between good and bad power. While bad power seeks domination, control, and personal gain through exploitation, good power focuses on empowerment, recognizing individual potential, and fostering unity. "What we do with our power is up to us," states DeCosimo. "Especially in this new year, we can choose to use it to elevate others and drive positive change, not to abuse it to manipulate."
The winter issue features inspiring profiles of remarkable women who exemplify positive power in action, including Real Estate Broker Kathleen Pisani and Politician Mazi Pilip. In a special section, the magazine also celebrates men who actively support and champion women's professional advancement and personal dreams.
"We're particularly proud to showcase individuals who understand that true power lies in empowerment," says DeCosimo. "These leaders demonstrate how influence can be used to create opportunities, break down barriers, and help others realize their full potential."
As always, the magazine is packed with stories of P.O.W.E.R. members who embody the organization's core values of collaboration, mentorship, and mutual support. From success stories to practical insights, the magazine offers a comprehensive look at how women can work together to create positive change in their communities and professional spheres.
P.O.W.E.R. remains committed to its mission of celebrating women who choose to use their influence for good. DeCosimo emphasizes that the winter issue serves as both a reminder and a call to action. "We want to inspire our readers to reflect on their own power and how they can use it to uplift others. When women support women, we create an unstoppable force for positive change in the world. I created P.O.W.E.R., to celebrate women who use their influence to create opportunities, break down barriers, and help others realize their potential," says DeCosimo. "This is the essence of P.O.W.E.R. “
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
