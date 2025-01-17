Cro Metrics Welcomes Gwen Hammes as Co-CEO to Lead Next Chapter of Growth
Chicago, IL, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cro Metrics, a leading growth marketing and experimentation firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Gwen Hammes as Co-CEO. With over 20 years of experience in the creative agency industry, Gwen joins Founder and Co-CEO Chris Neumann to lead the company into its next phase of growth, combining strategic experimentation with a deep commitment to exceptional customer results.
Chris Neumann, Founder and Co-CEO of Cro Metrics, shared his excitement about this strategic move: "I’m thrilled to have Gwen on board. She brings an exceptional breadth of experience in creative agency leadership that complements my background in using strategic experimentation to drive product and marketing success. Together, our combined focus on art, science, and leadership will drive Cro Metrics forward as we continue to deliver meaningful growth for our clients."
Gwen’s distinguished career includes leadership roles at award-winning global agency networks such as Ogilvy, FCB, and DDB. She has partnered with iconic clients, including Mars, Kimberly-Clark, Stellantis, Clorox, and Levi Strauss, to create new market categories, expand consumer routines, and overcome barriers to growth. Her approach focuses on delivering high-value, integrated solutions that amplify brand impact and build long-lasting client trust.
"I’m excited to partner with Chris and the talented teams at Cro Metrics to unlock the full potential of strategic experimentation across the customer experience,” Gwen said. “As the industry evolves at record speed, we have an incredible opportunity to set a new standard in growth marketing—helping our clients achieve extraordinary results and redefining how brands connect with their audiences."
Gwen’s addition marks a pivotal moment for Cro Metrics as it enhances its ability to serve clients with a unique blend of strategic consulting and solution-oriented execution. This co-leadership model positions the company to meet the demands of a dynamic industry while staying true to its mission of driving transformational growth for its clients.
Chris will continue his role as Founder and Co-CEO, focusing on product innovation and company vision, while Gwen will leverage her agency expertise to optimize client partnerships and operational excellence.
About Cro Metrics
Cro Metrics is on a mission to drive sustainable growth for organizations and brands by creating exceptional digital consumer experiences. As the leading growth marketing and experimentation firm, Cro Metrics partners with mid-market and enterprise companies to unlock growth opportunities, enhance customer experiences, and achieve lasting business impact.
