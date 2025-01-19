Saelig Introduces Economical Harogic PX Series 40GHz Realtime Spectrum Analyzers
These real-time spectrum analyzers provide customers with spectrum analyzer, spectrum monitoring, interference finding, RF test, and measurement functions in a compact and affordable package. They are very compact, lower cost than competing products, have an extended frequency range 9kHz – 40GHz, and a customizing Open API.
Fairport, NY, January 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the PX Series Realtime Spectrum Analyzers with three models in the series: PXN-400 (9kHz to 40GHz), PXE-200 (9kHz to 20GHz), and PXE-90 (9kHz to 9.5GHz). With a superheterodyne receiver design and multi-segment preselected filtering, the PX Series offers an attractive combination of size, performance, and cost. RF measurements and analysis from 9kHz up to 40GHz to suit 5G and emerging 6G technologies can now be carried out in a robust, compact 10.2” x 7.0” x 2.0” instrument with 10.1” multitouch screen, weighing only 3.3lb.
PX Spectrum Analyzers offer an analytical bandwidth of 100MHz and an ultra-fast spectrum scanning rate up to 900GHz/s (RBW≥300kHz), delivering standard spectrum sweep (SWP), IQ streaming (IQS), zero span (DET) and real -time analysis (RTA) working modes, as well as digital demodulation (option) and pulse signal measurement mode (option). Display average noise level is as low as -168dBm/Hz, and they are all equipped with preamplifiers, achieving excellent dynamic range and phase noise level.
Models in the series have phase noise as low as -120dBc/Hz at 1GHz frequency offset at 10kHz. The FFT engine is implemented in FPGA. Frame compression and trace detection are supported, with no missing samples between FFT frames. USB and HDMI interfaces are included for PC interface and external displays.
Features:
Standard Spectrum Mode - provides standard spectrogram, waterfall graph, probability density graph, phase noise and other measurement graphs. It offers measurement functions such as channel power, adjacent channel suppression, occupied bandwidth, XdB bandwidth, phase noise and IM3, peak table, and also frequency tracking.
IQ Streaming Mode - provides time domain and spectrum view of IQ waveform, DDC function and AM/FM demodulation function, modulation depth, and modulation frequency offset.
Power Detection Mode (Zero Span) - power time diagram (PvT) and scaling, timing trigger, level trigger, and other triggers.
Real-time Spectrum Analysis Mode - spectrum, probability density graph, waterfall graph, and other measurement graphs, with timing trigger, level trigger, and other triggers.
Digital Demodulation Mode Option - digital demodulation including AM FM PM CW LSB USB ASK 2FSK 4FSK BPSK QPSK 8PSK 16QAM 64QAM.
Pulse Signal Measurement Option - automatic pulse signal measurement including pulse width, Ripple, Rise Time, Fall Time, Rise Edge, Fall Edge, PRI and Duty Cycle.
Open API – this unique feature enables customers to customize and create their own systems based on this platform.
Made by RF specialists Harogic Technologies, the PX Series 9.5/20/40 GHz Spectrum Analyzers are available now from their technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or more information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG
PX Spectrum Analyzers offer an analytical bandwidth of 100MHz and an ultra-fast spectrum scanning rate up to 900GHz/s (RBW≥300kHz), delivering standard spectrum sweep (SWP), IQ streaming (IQS), zero span (DET) and real -time analysis (RTA) working modes, as well as digital demodulation (option) and pulse signal measurement mode (option). Display average noise level is as low as -168dBm/Hz, and they are all equipped with preamplifiers, achieving excellent dynamic range and phase noise level.
Models in the series have phase noise as low as -120dBc/Hz at 1GHz frequency offset at 10kHz. The FFT engine is implemented in FPGA. Frame compression and trace detection are supported, with no missing samples between FFT frames. USB and HDMI interfaces are included for PC interface and external displays.
Features:
Standard Spectrum Mode - provides standard spectrogram, waterfall graph, probability density graph, phase noise and other measurement graphs. It offers measurement functions such as channel power, adjacent channel suppression, occupied bandwidth, XdB bandwidth, phase noise and IM3, peak table, and also frequency tracking.
IQ Streaming Mode - provides time domain and spectrum view of IQ waveform, DDC function and AM/FM demodulation function, modulation depth, and modulation frequency offset.
Power Detection Mode (Zero Span) - power time diagram (PvT) and scaling, timing trigger, level trigger, and other triggers.
Real-time Spectrum Analysis Mode - spectrum, probability density graph, waterfall graph, and other measurement graphs, with timing trigger, level trigger, and other triggers.
Digital Demodulation Mode Option - digital demodulation including AM FM PM CW LSB USB ASK 2FSK 4FSK BPSK QPSK 8PSK 16QAM 64QAM.
Pulse Signal Measurement Option - automatic pulse signal measurement including pulse width, Ripple, Rise Time, Fall Time, Rise Edge, Fall Edge, PRI and Duty Cycle.
Open API – this unique feature enables customers to customize and create their own systems based on this platform.
Made by RF specialists Harogic Technologies, the PX Series 9.5/20/40 GHz Spectrum Analyzers are available now from their technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or more information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG
Contact
Saelig Co., Inc.Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Categories