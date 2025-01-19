PARIS Technologies and PROGNIS GmbH Establish Strategic Partnership for Germany and Wider European Market
PARIS Technologies, Inc., and PROGNIS GmbH, headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany, have established a strategic partnership as of January 1, 2025. The two partners offer top-flight solutions for collaborative planning, analysis and reporting, in the cloud or on-premise, via Excel or other front ends of choice.
“Our firms have a wealth of experience, over decades — PROGNIS with its diverse customer base in Germany and other European countries, and PARIS as a developer— so it is natural that we should work together,” commented Jack Guarneri, PARIS Director, Strategic Alliances. “We feel very fortunate now to partner with Dirk [Dirk Schittko, PROGNIS CEO] and his team to serve a market seeking far better results from their management information systems.”
PROGNIS GmbH has been firmly established in the consulting market since 2012 with its business applications, project management and reporting & planning solutions. PROGNIS works closely with customers to create customized applications that vary in depth and breadth, and that provide results in real time, integrating corporate and financial planning with reporting.
PARIS Technologies Inc. is a data management, business intelligence, analytics and reporting software company that has created new technologies for over 25 years; its focus has been on delivering innovative applications that vastly improve organizational productivity and profitability through data-driven decision making.
“We seek best of breed technologies for servicing our customers, and PARIS, with its history of new and exciting developments in this market, makes it the best choice for us,” said Schittko. “As well, PARIS continues to give customers the option of running mission-critical applications on premise instead of focusing only on cloud solutions. The combination of superior technology and choice like that is a big win for customers,” he added.
“Experience matters in this market. And the use of Excel is not going away either. PROGNIS understands both facts, plus can comprehend customers’ complex needs and address then with our offerings — just about the ideal partner for us and for customers!” Guarneri added.
About PARIS Technologies, Inc.
PARIS Technologies, Inc provides a suite of software tools that quickly and cost effectively increase insight and efficiency throughout the organization.
Visionary Intelligence. Finally, executives have the tools they need to run the business.™
