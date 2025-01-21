Quest: Transforming Research with Age-Appropriate Online Surveys
Proven Tool for Social, Behavioral, and Educational Researchers, Gives Children as Young as Five a Voice
Durham, NC, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Quest, a leading online assessment platform developed by the 3C Institute, is proud to announce its launch as a standalone solution for researchers. Designed to meet the unique challenges of social, behavioral, and educational research, Quest enables researchers to collect high-quality, meaningful data directly from adults, teens, and children — enhancing the integrity and accuracy of research findings and transforming how research outcomes are achieved.
Researchers and evaluators commonly ask parents, teachers, and other adults about children's and teens' thoughts, feelings, and opinions. Why don’t we ask the youth themselves? In large part, the efforts needed to get high-quality data with children are so time-consuming and staff-intensive that using adults as proxies is often the only feasible option.
Quest breaks down these barriers by providing customizable, age-appropriate surveys that deliver accurate, reliable data directly from respondents of all ages —including children as young as five.
“By researchers, for researchers"
“Quest is built by researchers for researchers,” said Melissa DeRosier, CEO, at Quest. “We understand the complexities of conducting social and behavioral research and incorporated best practices to streamline the process. With Quest, our customers focus on delivering actionable outcomes that truly matter."
Proven Innovation Backed by Research
Quest’s journey began seven years ago as an in-house tool for clients of the 3C Institute, funded in part by federal, North Carolina, and private grants. Quests' development was informed by years of extensive field testing to ensure the solution meets the demands of researchers across disciplines.
The result is a powerful, intuitive research platform designed to simplify complex processes and help researchers overcome the limitations of traditional survey tools. From academic leaders to nonprofit organizations, Quest unlocks critical insights that drive real-world improvements in communities, schools, and families.
Key Features of Quest
Age-Appropriate Survey Design: Easily create targeted surveys optimized for respondents of all ages, from children to adults.
Powerful Data Capabilities: Leverage advanced tools to create custom formulas, generate codebooks, and visualize data in real-time. Export data seamlessly to SPSS or SAS for detailed analysis.
Unmatched Security & Compliance: Quest meets rigorous compliance standards, including HIPAA, FERPA, and COPPA, ensuring data privacy and security.
Personalized Expert Support: Access guidance from Quest Guides, seasoned research professionals who assist with survey design, setup, and analysis.
Driving Real-World Impact
Quest is already improving the work of researchers, including principal investigators, evaluators, and community organizations, by enabling them to gather actionable insights. Through partnerships with leading institutions Quest is helping organizations apply data-driven strategies
to their missions.
Discover the Future of Research
To discover how Quest can enhance your research capabilities and drive impactful outcomes, visit our website at www.quest4data.com, email us at info@quest4data.com, or call (919) 407-8885
About Quest
Quest, a product of the 3C Institute, is dedicated to advancing research methods through innovative technology. By connecting researchers with the tools they need to succeed, Quest fosters an environment where data-driven decisions lead to transformative outcomes for communities, families, and children.
Contact
Quest / 3C InstituteContact
Chip Royce
(919) 407-8885
www.quest4data.com
