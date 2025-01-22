Super Bowl Ticket Raffle to Support Unbranded, a Non-Profit Empowering Sex Trafficking Survivors

Super Bowl Ticket Raffle to Support Unbranded, a Non-Profit Empowering Sex Trafficking Survivors. Only 1500 tickets will be sold and (5) winners of a pair of tickets will be announced “live” on January 30 at approximately 7pm CST. Unbranded’ s mission is to serve sex trafficking survivors who have been branded, a common practice used by traffickers to exert control over their victims. The organization provides a safe and supportive environment for survivors to heal and rebuild their lives.