Super Bowl Ticket Raffle to Support Unbranded, a Non-Profit Empowering Sex Trafficking Survivors
Super Bowl Ticket Raffle to Support Unbranded, a Non-Profit Empowering Sex Trafficking Survivors. Only 1500 tickets will be sold and (5) winners of a pair of tickets will be announced “live” on January 30 at approximately 7pm CST. Unbranded’ s mission is to serve sex trafficking survivors who have been branded, a common practice used by traffickers to exert control over their victims. The organization provides a safe and supportive environment for survivors to heal and rebuild their lives.
New Orleans, LA, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the excitement for the upcoming Super Bowl builds, a local non-profit organization is using the event to raise awareness and funding for their cause. Unbranded, a non-profit dedicated to empowering sex trafficking survivors, is hosting a Super Bowl ticket raffle to expand their services in Louisiana and beyond.
Unbranded’s mission is to serve sex trafficking survivors who have been branded, a common practice used by traffickers to exert control over their victims. The organization provides a safe and supportive environment for survivors to heal and rebuild their lives. Through various programs and resources, Unbranded helps survivors regain their independence and become self-sufficient.
The Super Bowl ticket raffle is a unique opportunity for football fans to not only attend the highly anticipated game but also support a worthy cause. The raffle tickets are priced at $200 each and all proceeds will go towards expanding Unbranded’ s services to reach more survivors in Louisiana and beyond. Five winners will receive two tickets to the Super Bowl. Unbranded is determined to make a difference in the lives of these survivors and the Super Bowl ticket raffle is just one of the many ways they are working towards their goal.
The raffle is open to the public and tickets can be purchased online through January 30th at 6pm CST on Unbranded’s website, www.unbranded.org. The winners will be announced “live” on January 30 at approximately 7pm CST on Unbranded’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/unbranded.org.
Unbranded is grateful for the support of the community and hopes to see a successful turnout for the raffle. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of sex trafficking survivors and help them break free from their past.
D. Scott Vaughan, CFO and Co-Founder of Unbranded says, “Local leaders see the vital role that Unbranded can play in the healing process for sex and human trafficked survivors. We are here ready to serve and looking to expand Unbranded locally, regionally, and nationally.
Unbranded is a 501(c)(3) non-profit tax-exempt organization. Tax ID Number: 88-1121020
Unbranded’s mission is to serve sex trafficking survivors who have been branded, a common practice used by traffickers to exert control over their victims. The organization provides a safe and supportive environment for survivors to heal and rebuild their lives. Through various programs and resources, Unbranded helps survivors regain their independence and become self-sufficient.
The Super Bowl ticket raffle is a unique opportunity for football fans to not only attend the highly anticipated game but also support a worthy cause. The raffle tickets are priced at $200 each and all proceeds will go towards expanding Unbranded’ s services to reach more survivors in Louisiana and beyond. Five winners will receive two tickets to the Super Bowl. Unbranded is determined to make a difference in the lives of these survivors and the Super Bowl ticket raffle is just one of the many ways they are working towards their goal.
The raffle is open to the public and tickets can be purchased online through January 30th at 6pm CST on Unbranded’s website, www.unbranded.org. The winners will be announced “live” on January 30 at approximately 7pm CST on Unbranded’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/unbranded.org.
Unbranded is grateful for the support of the community and hopes to see a successful turnout for the raffle. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of sex trafficking survivors and help them break free from their past.
D. Scott Vaughan, CFO and Co-Founder of Unbranded says, “Local leaders see the vital role that Unbranded can play in the healing process for sex and human trafficked survivors. We are here ready to serve and looking to expand Unbranded locally, regionally, and nationally.
Unbranded is a 501(c)(3) non-profit tax-exempt organization. Tax ID Number: 88-1121020
Contact
UnbrandedContact
Blair Touchard
504-909-7068
unbranded.org
Blair Touchard
504-909-7068
unbranded.org
Categories