African Mission Healthcare Awards Dr. Gregory Sund the $500,000 L'Chaim Prize Which Will Improve Rural Healthcare for Women and Children in Africa

African Mission Healthcare is privileged to announce Dr. Gregory Sund, MD, FCA, as the recipient of the Gerson L'Chaim Prize for Outstanding Christian Medical Service. This prestigious $500,000 award, the largest annual award dedicated to direct medical care, is granted to Dr. Sund and his institution to implement a transformative proposal aimed at enhancing anesthesia care in East Africa. The project will focus on safe anesthesia, benefiting women and children's health in under-resourced areas.