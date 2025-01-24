Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Calgary Seton
Calgary, Canada, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Calgary Seton which prepares to open on February 14. Owners Kanika Sharma and Kshitij Sharma have been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make their dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Rocky Hill area.
Best Brains is well established in Canada, and as demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Kanika and Kshitij Sharma believe a strong foundation during the early years of a student life can help them achieve great success. They believe that In Alberta most schools lack the infrastructure to adapt to the growing needs of oversized classrooms and that there aren't a lot of education institutions to provide supplemental assistance. The main reason they choose to invest in a BB learning center is the fact that they are also parents. Their daughter they say has benefited immensely from the BB program she attended for 2 years when they used to live in Chicago.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Calgary Seton can improve the academic performance of your child, call (872) 305-9126 or email seton@bestbrains.com
