Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Forsyth, Georgia
Forsyth, GA, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Forsyth Self Storage announce the opening of the self-storage facility at 76 Mize Street Forsyth, GA 31029. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 165 units totaling 57,700 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure climate-controlled, non-climate and parking unit options to the local communities of Forsyth, Juliette, High Falls, Bolingbroke, Culloden, Lutherville, and Bibb County.
Perez Leasing Inc. has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services. The facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of January 23, 2025.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 76 Mize Street Forsyth, GA 31029, contact their office at 478-249-4355 or email them at forsyth@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
