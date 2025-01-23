Eminent Spine Achieves Record Growth in 2024, Sets the Stage for Continued Success in 2025
Plano, TX, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eminent Spine, a leading innovator in spinal technology, proudly announces its remarkable growth in 2024, achieving a 172% increase in sales revenue. 2024 has been a pivotal year of expansion, innovation, and strategic partnerships.
Key accomplishments in 2024 included:
- Launch of the SI Joint Fusion System: Introducing an innovative solution to expand our product portfolio and meet the evolving needs of surgeons and their patients.
- Enhancements to Existing Spine Systems: Significant improvements in our cervical, ALIF, PLIF, TLIF, LLIF, and MIS spine systems, including advanced instrumentation and cutting-edge 3D titanium technology.
- Operational Advancements: Collaboration with Thrive Management to optimize commission structures, reimbursement processes, payroll, and HR operations, ensuring seamless support for our growing team.
- Sales Team Expansion: Substantial growth in our sales force included Patrick McDonough National Sales Director, and Matt Wieland, National Director of New Business Development to support the increasing demand for Eminent Spine products. Additional expansion plans are in the works for 2025 as well.
Looking ahead to 2025, Eminent Spine is poised for continued success with a focus on:
- New Product Development: Innovating and delivering solutions that address the complex needs of spine surgeons and their patients.
- Customization for Surgeon-Specific Needs: Partnering directly with surgeons to create tailored solutions that align with their unique clinical requirements.
- Surgeon-Centric Approach: Strengthening our commitment to providing Neuro and Orthopedic spine specialists with the instruments they need to achieve superior patient outcomes.
"Eminent Spine’s growth in 2024 underscores our dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and surgeon collaboration," said Dr. Stephen Courtney, CEO of Eminent Spine."We’re thrilled about the future and remain committed to advancing spinal care through cutting-edge technology and exceptional support for our surgeon partners."
Eminent Spine continues to build on its legacy of success by delivering high-quality, surgeon-focused solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients.
About Eminent Spine:
Eminent Spine is a Texas-based medical device company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced spinal implants and instrumentation. With a focus on innovation, quality, and surgeon collaboration, Eminent Spine is dedicated to improving the lives of patients worldwide.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Dagen Hybner
COO and Chief Product Engineer
Eminent Spine
Dagen@eminentspine.com
Dagen Hybner
972-499-3593
www.eminentspine.com
