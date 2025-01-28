Hot Flashes, Cool Moves: BuddhiMoves Tackles Menopause Support

BuddhiMoves launches a menopause support page featuring yoga and FlowLIFT, their signature workout, to address key needs like strength, cardio, mobility, and stress relief. Backed by science-based experts, this special membership offers a curated mix of classes refreshed every six weeks, empowering women to thrive during menopause.