Hot Flashes, Cool Moves: BuddhiMoves Tackles Menopause Support
BuddhiMoves launches a menopause support page featuring yoga and FlowLIFT, their signature workout, to address key needs like strength, cardio, mobility, and stress relief. Backed by science-based experts, this special membership offers a curated mix of classes refreshed every six weeks, empowering women to thrive during menopause.
La Jolla, CA, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- büddhiMoves Introduces Dedicated Menopause Support Page
büddhiMoves is proud to announce the launch of a dedicated menopause support page, offering tailored resources to help women navigate this important phase of life with strength, confidence, and ease. This new offering integrates their signature approach — combining yoga and FlowLIFT workouts — with expert-backed strategies to meet the unique needs of women experiencing perimenopause and menopause.
The Two-Pronged Approach: Yoga and FlowLIFT
At the heart of the menopause support page is büddhiMoves’ two-pronged approach to movement and fitness. This thoughtfully curated program combines:
Yoga: Focusing on breath work, mobility, stretching, and stress relief, yoga classes are designed to reduce tension, balance hormones, and promote relaxation. Classes range from slow flows to meditative practices, allowing women to find their center during times of change.
FlowLIFT: Their signature workout combines strength training, cardio, and functional movement. With light weights and efficient sequences, FlowLIFT builds strength, supports bone density, boosts metabolism, and increases energy levels.
This powerful combination ensures women have access to movement that addresses their physical, emotional, and mental needs during menopause.
Curated Membership and Rotating Classes
The menopause support page is available as part of a special membership that gives users access to a curated mix of classes designed to tackle the most common challenges women face at this stage: fatigue, mood swings, sleep disturbances, and joint discomfort. To keep things fresh and engaging, the class lineup is refreshed every six weeks, offering variety and sustained motivation.
Science-Backed Resources
Beyond movement, the menopause page is bolstered by insights from a team of science-backed experts. These resources provide evidence-based strategies for symptom management and overall health. Women can explore a holistic approach to thriving during menopause with practical advice, actionable tips, and empowering information.
Empowering Women Through Movement and Knowledge
“Menopause is a transformative time that brings challenges and opportunities for growth,” said Amanda McCarroll, Co-Founder of büddhiMoves. “We’ve designed this page to give women the tools they need to stay strong, balanced, and confident through every stage of menopause. Whether it’s building strength with FlowLIFT, finding calm through yoga, or accessing expert advice, we’re here to support women every step of the way.”
Movement is the Medicine
The menopause support membership is available now at www.buddhimoves.com/menopause. For more information, visit büddhimoves.com or follow us on social media for updates, tips, and inspiration.
About BuddhiMoves
Founded in 2010, büddhiMoves has grown from a local yoga studio in La Jolla, CA, into a comprehensive online platform offering over 500 yoga and FlowLIFT classes, live and on-demand. Known for its innovative approach to fitness and movement, büddhiMoves continues to empower individuals to prioritize their health, strength, and balance at every stage of life. For more information, visit büddhiMoves.com.
büddhiMoves is proud to announce the launch of a dedicated menopause support page, offering tailored resources to help women navigate this important phase of life with strength, confidence, and ease. This new offering integrates their signature approach — combining yoga and FlowLIFT workouts — with expert-backed strategies to meet the unique needs of women experiencing perimenopause and menopause.
The Two-Pronged Approach: Yoga and FlowLIFT
At the heart of the menopause support page is büddhiMoves’ two-pronged approach to movement and fitness. This thoughtfully curated program combines:
Yoga: Focusing on breath work, mobility, stretching, and stress relief, yoga classes are designed to reduce tension, balance hormones, and promote relaxation. Classes range from slow flows to meditative practices, allowing women to find their center during times of change.
FlowLIFT: Their signature workout combines strength training, cardio, and functional movement. With light weights and efficient sequences, FlowLIFT builds strength, supports bone density, boosts metabolism, and increases energy levels.
This powerful combination ensures women have access to movement that addresses their physical, emotional, and mental needs during menopause.
Curated Membership and Rotating Classes
The menopause support page is available as part of a special membership that gives users access to a curated mix of classes designed to tackle the most common challenges women face at this stage: fatigue, mood swings, sleep disturbances, and joint discomfort. To keep things fresh and engaging, the class lineup is refreshed every six weeks, offering variety and sustained motivation.
Science-Backed Resources
Beyond movement, the menopause page is bolstered by insights from a team of science-backed experts. These resources provide evidence-based strategies for symptom management and overall health. Women can explore a holistic approach to thriving during menopause with practical advice, actionable tips, and empowering information.
Empowering Women Through Movement and Knowledge
“Menopause is a transformative time that brings challenges and opportunities for growth,” said Amanda McCarroll, Co-Founder of büddhiMoves. “We’ve designed this page to give women the tools they need to stay strong, balanced, and confident through every stage of menopause. Whether it’s building strength with FlowLIFT, finding calm through yoga, or accessing expert advice, we’re here to support women every step of the way.”
Movement is the Medicine
The menopause support membership is available now at www.buddhimoves.com/menopause. For more information, visit büddhimoves.com or follow us on social media for updates, tips, and inspiration.
About BuddhiMoves
Founded in 2010, büddhiMoves has grown from a local yoga studio in La Jolla, CA, into a comprehensive online platform offering over 500 yoga and FlowLIFT classes, live and on-demand. Known for its innovative approach to fitness and movement, büddhiMoves continues to empower individuals to prioritize their health, strength, and balance at every stage of life. For more information, visit büddhiMoves.com.
Contact
Your Buddhi LLCContact
Amanda McCarroll
858-775-2055
buddhimoves.com
amanda@buddhimoves.com
Amanda McCarroll
858-775-2055
buddhimoves.com
amanda@buddhimoves.com
Multimedia
Categories