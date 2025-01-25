P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Announces its Newest Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, January 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) announces its most recent Women of Empowerment members. This distinguished group of women have been selected for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields.
About The Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight the following Women of Empowerment who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Abigail R. Unfred--Coaching
Alina Petra--Jewelry
Alison Vaughn--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Amanda Heagy--Talent Management
Amity Santa Lucia--Entertainment
Amy Kassman--Accounting
Ananda M. Davis-Wright--Education
Andrea Matheny--Nutrition/Wellness
Andrea B. Wilson--Education
Anita Lain Stigler--Apparel/Fashion
Ann Williams--Government
Annette V. Hampton--Community
Artemese Evans Wicker--Nutrition/Wellness
Aurora Threats--Media
Bettina Reisenauer-Grimsley--Real Estate
Billie Jo "BJ" Fletcher--Hospitality
Blaque Diamond--Social Services
Bobbie Kristine Carlyle--Fine Art
Brenda P. Wallace--Ministry
Brittany L. Pelletier--Healthcare
Candace M. Butler--Coaching
Christel F. Feather--Healthcare
Christine Rudolph--Insurance
Colleen G. Middleton--Real Estate
Cynthia J. Ward--Ministry
Dakota Alexis Tallman--Publishing
Dana T. Bradley--Coaching
Danealle Moran-Orcutt--Entertainment
Danielle Young--Nutrition/Wellness
Davina Bussey--Music
Dawn Mattera Corsi--Coaching
DeAnn M. Marcell--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Debbie Feinberg--Medical Equipment
Dee Ann Summers--Apparel/Fashion
Demetria Green--Food/Beverages
Denicia Echiribel--Apparel/Fashion
Denise Harris--Healthcare
Dolly A. Colby--Healthcare
Evelyn D. Hemphill--Community
Faith Thomas--Staffing/Recruiting
Frances Montagnino--Financial Services
Fuada Zena Velic--Financial Services
Gabrielle L. Brainard--Mental Health Care
Glenda Baker--Entertainment
Gloria delCarmen Rodriguez--Public Relations/PR
Grace B. Boykin--Publishing
Immaculada A. Moronta--Beauty/Cosmetics
Jaime Robinson--Health/Fitness
Jane Wise--Art
Jane Leslie Gordon--Law/Legal Services
Jasmine Hawkins--Publishing
Jennifer Perez--Community
Jess White--Business
Jessica Johnson--Spirituality
Jessica Smith--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Joan Vassos--Entertainment
Joytika Mala--Healthcare
Judy Harris--Real Estate
Karen B. Jernigan--Community
Karina Maria Boil--Life Coaching
Katherine Mary Enberg--Government
Kellie Fitzgerald--Publishing
Kelly Yabsley--Retail Industry
Kelly Anne Roscamp--Equestrian
Kendrea Atkins--Civic/Social Organization
Kim Deol--Real Estate
Kim Nielsen--Coaching
Kristen L. Poe--Alternative Medicine
Kristin Bruce--Education
LaRonee Boards--Media
LaShonda R. Prim--Beauty/Cosmetics
Latoya Natalie Mcleary--E-Commerce
Laura Lee Wolery--Theater/ performing arts
Laurell T. Fletcher-Gayle--Construction/Building
Lauren Kay--Coaching
Leslie Feliciano--Consulting
Letesta Redmon--Religion
Linda Renee Byers--Photography
Lisa Jacovsky--Publishing
Lisa Soldano LMT--Massage Therapy
Lynda M. Dodds--Apparel/Fashion
Lynn Chilton--Healthcare
Madeline Stewart--Retail Industry
Margaret Jane Tarr--Architecture/Planning/Design
Mariana Coker--Art
Marie Layinu--Government
Marilyn Palasty--Food/Beverages
Marita L. Kinney--Coaching
Mazi Pilip--Government
Michaellia C. Weber--Logistics/Procurement
Michelle Torres--Law/Legal Services
Mijan Owens--Entertainment
Mindy Bess--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Misty L. Gnade--Law/Legal Services
Nicole Watson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Oksana Tademy--Business
Patricia Kness--Art
Paulette M. Plishka--Healthcare
Phoenix Henderson--Education
Phyllis D. Harrell--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Princess Mapp--Financial Services
Prudence Hatchett--Mental Health Care
Rhonda Weber--Construction/Building
Roseann Sureda--Music
Ruth Ann Wagner--Mental Health Care
Sarah Rosenblatt--Mental Health Care
Sarah Shaffer--Life Coaching
Sharonda N. Black--Healthcare
Stephanie Kraemer--Media
Susan Griffin Poole--Information Technology/IT
Syble W. Livingston--Consulting
Sydney Celeste--Entertainment
Teri Rouse--Education
Tia Cristy--Coaching
Tiffany N. Williams--Education
Tina Lyn Clarin--Education
Tiphany Young--Beauty/Cosmetics
Tracey Ilene--Mental Health Care
Tracy Arthur--Dance Instruction
Vanessa Pittman--Motivational Speaker
Virginia A. Hocutt--Real Estate
Yaya Diamond--Media
About P.O.W.E.R. MAGAZINE - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For more information about P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit Nomination Form - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized (powerwoe.com) to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
