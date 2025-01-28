DJ Hustle Teams Up with Tony Gonzalez for “Tunnel Hyundai X Amazon” Commercial – Security Guard Role Adds Star Power to High-Energy Ad
Newport Beach, CA, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DJ Hustle, the renowned celebrity DJ and rising star in Hollywood, has once again expanded his talents into the world of commercial acting. This time, he is featured in the high-profile commercial “Tunnel Hyundai X Amazon,” starring alongside NFL legend-turned-actor Tony Gonzalez.
In the fast-paced commercial, DJ Hustle plays a security guard who shares a memorable dap with Gonzalez as the former NFL star walks by, adding a touch of authenticity and cool to the commercial's high-energy narrative. This scene, though brief, captures the natural chemistry between the two, showing DJ Hustle’s effortless transition from the world of music to on-screen talent.
“I’m excited to be part of such a fun and dynamic project with Tony Gonzalez,” said DJ Hustle. “It’s been an amazing experience to collaborate with someone so accomplished, both on and off the field. My role as a security guard was a small but memorable part of this awesome commercial, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”
Tony Gonzalez, a Hall of Fame tight end and successful television personality, brings his star power to the commercial, which promotes the exciting partnership between Hyundai and Amazon in the tech-driven automotive space. Known for his larger-than-life presence both on the field and in the media, Gonzalez’s participation adds a layer of credibility and excitement to the commercial.
This collaboration marks another significant milestone in DJ Hustle’s growing acting career. His versatility as an entertainer is clear, as he continues to expand his portfolio beyond music into film, television, and commercial work. Known for his high-energy DJ sets and celebrity event appearances, DJ Hustle’s foray into acting continues to impress critics and fans alike.
About DJ Hustle
DJ Hustle is a celebrity DJ, actor, and entrepreneur with a growing presence in the entertainment industry. From curating music for high-profile events to landing roles in music videos, television, and commercials, DJ Hustle is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most versatile talents. His IMDB profile can be found here, and you can learn more about his work at HustleGrind.com.
About Tony Gonzalez
Tony Gonzalez is a Hall of Fame NFL tight end and television personality, known for his record-breaking career with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons. After retiring from football, Gonzalez has made a successful transition to acting and producing, appearing in various film and commercial projects. His IMDB profile can be found here.
Charles Johnson
310-889-5160
https://hustletv.tv
