Housing Authority of Chester County and City of Coatesville Announce Strengthened Partnership to Ensure Safe and Quality Housing
Coatesville, PA, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Housing Authority of Chester County (HACC) and the City of Coatesville are proud to announce a progressive working relationship that underscores their joint commitment to providing safe, sanitary, and quality housing for Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) participants in the area.
Through collaboration with the City of Coatesville, new procedures have been established to improve the inspection process and ensure adherence to housing standards. These measures reflect a shared vision to enhance accountability and streamline operations for the benefit of residents and property owners alike.
Highlights of the new policy include:
Mandatory Rental Certificates: All initial inspections for rental properties in Coatesville will require landlords to present a rental certificate issued by the City before an inspection is approved. These certificates will be digitally stored and accessible for efficient review and verification.
Enhanced Complaint Inspections: To foster better coordination, complaint inspections initiated by the City will include the direct involvement of code enforcement staff, who can be contacted via a dedicated phone number (717-368-6745).
Communication of Variances: HACC staff will ensure that any approved variances are properly communicated to McCright & Associates, HACC’s third-party inspectors, to ensure consistency and compliance during the inspection process.
"By aligning our processes and increasing communication, we are taking significant steps toward improving the housing conditions for HCVP participants in Coatesville," said Paul Diggs, Executive Director & CEO at HACC. "This partnership represents a shared commitment to the well-being of our residents and the integrity of our housing programs."
The effectiveness of these new procedures will be monitored and discussed during monthly wellness meetings between HACC and City staff, ensuring transparency and continuous improvement.
For further information about the partnership and its impact, please contact The Housing Authority County of Chester at 610-436-9200 or visit www.HACCnet.org.
About the Housing Authority of Chester County
The Housing Authority of Chester County is dedicated to fostering affordable housing opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for families in need through advocacy, innovation, and collaboration.
About the City of Coatesville
The first and only city in Chester County is home to 13,000 neighbors and is undergoing economic and cultural revitalization that integrates innovation, education, and smart economic development. The City of Coatesville is committed to creating a vibrant, inclusive community by promoting responsible development, ensuring public safety, and fostering partnerships to improve residents' quality of life.
About McCright & Associates
McCright is the Nation’s Leader in Public Housing Authority Support
McCright & Associates is the trusted partner of choice for public housing authorities who demand product and service excellence. After conducting over 3,000,000 inspections across the nation, McCright understands your unique needs.
Contact
Phoenix Rise PRContact
Steve Cox - President
484-410-6481
www.PhoenixRisePR.com
