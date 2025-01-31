Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa is a Featured Favorite in the Midwest Retailer Meijer Local Favorites Program

Midwest retailer Meijer includes Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa in their Local Favorites Program in select stores from February 1 through May 1, 2025. Successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez offers his unique, authentic Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at Meijer to bring the culinary wonders of ancient Mexican cultures to your table. Your tastebuds will thank you.