Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa is a Featured Favorite in the Midwest Retailer Meijer Local Favorites Program
Midwest retailer Meijer includes Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa in their Local Favorites Program in select stores from February 1 through May 1, 2025. Successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez offers his unique, authentic Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at Meijer to bring the culinary wonders of ancient Mexican cultures to your table. Your tastebuds will thank you.
Chicago, IL, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez offers his unique, authentic dark salsa at the Meijer supermarket chain. The spicy and delicious Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa will be featured in 14 stores in the Chicagoland area in the Meijer Local Favorites display from February 1 through May 1, 2025.
Meijer is supporting three local food startups launched out of The Hatchery, a food incubator and production facility dedicated to helping food entrepreneurs. Tierra Negra Salsa will be promoted along with Nemi Snacks, Mexican-inspired snacks made with nopales cactus, and Dilly Dally Provisions, hand-crafted preserved goods.
The Meijer Local Favorites Program is a way to feature local products in their stores. Supporting those brands allows customers to easily access a wider variety of unique locally produced goods, essentially boosting the local economy while providing shoppers with new regional options. Meijer recognizes the value of carrying locally made products on its shelves. Some of the food companies in the Local Favorites section are Tierra Negra Salsa, Dilly Dally Provisions, Nemi Snacks, Slim Kim Original Popcorn, Wildfire Dressings, CharBoy's Sauces, Argia B's Mumbo Sauce, Harold's Chicken Sauce, and Balducci's Sauce.
Ivan Gutierrez, Founder & CEO of Tierra Negra® Salsa, says, "Tierra Negra is inspired by the cultural richness of my ancestry and the example of hard work that was taught to me since childhood. My wish is for Tierra Negra to be savored and enjoyed by all." For Ivan, getting his authentic Mexican dark salsa into Meijer was y Mucho Más (translated from Spanish, means so much more). Ivan says, "Gracias to Meijer for the opportunity to get our unique Mexican salsa to customers to try."
This authentic dark salsa was launched in 2024 with the help of The Hatchery in Chicago, a food incubator and production facility dedicated to supporting food entrepreneurs. "We are so proud of what Ivan has accomplished within The Hatchery's Incubation Program," said Natalie Shmulik, Chief Strategy & Incubation Officer, ICNC/The Hatchery. "Our team has been adding Tierra Negra salsa to everything. We can’t wait to see it take off on more store shelves.”
Tierra Negra's mission is to create unexpected Mexican flavors using modern twists with century-old ingredients. Tierra Negra Salsa is a unique blend of olive oil, pasilla chili pepper, garlic, guajillo pepper, cane sugar, granulated onions, annatto, cumin, ground cloves, and coriander! This authentic Mexican dark salsa will transform your tacos, omelets, steaks, seafood, quesadillas, sauces, bruschetta, and more. Customers commented, "Wow! The flavor continues in your mouth." And, "This is a delicacy for your palate. You savor Mexico one spoon of Tierra Negra at a time!”
Ivan adds, "To describe Tierra Negra as just another salsa just wouldn't seem right. Each drop is a culinary road trip for you and your tastebuds. And customers are loving it!"
Christine Welch, owner of RTL Food Consulting, commented, "Ivan is making tremendous strides in the retail food world." Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa was featured in Inc. Magazine. They handed out hundreds of samples at the One of Kind Show in Chicago, and he was at the recent Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas. Tierra Negra will be part of the Expo West 2025, March 4-7, in Anaheim, California.
The Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa is available at the following Meijer Supermarket locations: Algonquin, Aurora, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Elgin, Machesney Park, McHenry, Oswego, Plainfield, Rockford, Rolling Meadows, Round Lake Beach, Saint Charles, and Sycamore.
Tierra Negra can also be purchased at the following stores: Agora Market in Bucktown, Southport Grocery & Cafe in Lake View, Potash Market in Gold Coast, and Central Market in Houston, Plano, Dallas, San Antonio, Southlake, Forth Worth, and Austin, Texas. And in Pete's Fresh Market in Willowbrook, Bridgeview, Oak Park, and Glen Ellyn. Our newest is Veronica’s Fresh Produce in Yakima, Washington.
Tierra Negra is a Mexican Salsa, but once you discover it in the Meijer Local Favorites Program display, you’ll agree it’s mucho más (so much more). It will make a great addition to a Super Bowl feast.
For wholesale orders of Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa, contact Founder & CEO Ivan Gutierrez. Individuals can order at www.tierranegrasalsa.com.
Contact
Tierra Negra Salsa
Ivan Gutierrez
1-708-428-3205
www.tierranegrasalsa.com
