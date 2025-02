Emirates Fishing Tour Presents Gifts When Booking Yachts for 3+ Hours

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 06, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Emirates Fishing Tour announces a special offer for ocean leisure enthusiasts. The guests who book yachts for 3 hours or more will receive exclusive bonuses that will make their journey even more comfortable and memorable.The terms and conditions of the campaign:• Booking for 3 hours – a complimentary bottle of champagne and assorted fruit. This will create an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation during the boat trip.• Booking for 5 hours – an additional 1 hour of jet ski rental is included. This is a great opportunity to add some excitement and bright emotions to your relaxation.“We are eager to provide our guests not only with Dubai yacht rentals emiratesfishingtour.com/en/yacht-rental-in-dubai , but a full premium experience. With this offer, clients can both enjoy sea travels and receive additional pleasant impressions,” the representative of Emirates Fishing Tour remarked.This special offer is available for a limited time. Emirates Fishing Tour invites guests to experience a first-class service, enjoy scenic sea views, and take an advantage of exclusive bonuses.About Emirates Fishing TourEmirates Fishing Tour is the leading operator of boat trips and Dubai fishing emiratesfishingtour.com/en/region/fishing-trip-in-dubai/ in the region. The company offers a wide range of yachts, professional service and an individual approach to organizing water-based leisure.Contact Information:phone: +971 52 840 24 21website: emiratesfishingtour.com