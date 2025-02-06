Emirates Fishing Tour Presents Gifts When Booking Yachts for 3+ Hours
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Emirates Fishing Tour announces a special offer for ocean leisure enthusiasts. The guests who book yachts for 3 hours or more will receive exclusive bonuses that will make their journey even more comfortable and memorable.
The terms and conditions of the campaign:
• Booking for 3 hours – a complimentary bottle of champagne and assorted fruit. This will create an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation during the boat trip.
• Booking for 5 hours – an additional 1 hour of jet ski rental is included. This is a great opportunity to add some excitement and bright emotions to your relaxation.
“We are eager to provide our guests not only with Dubai yacht rentals emiratesfishingtour.com/en/yacht-rental-in-dubai, but a full premium experience. With this offer, clients can both enjoy sea travels and receive additional pleasant impressions,” the representative of Emirates Fishing Tour remarked.
This special offer is available for a limited time. Emirates Fishing Tour invites guests to experience a first-class service, enjoy scenic sea views, and take an advantage of exclusive bonuses.
About Emirates Fishing Tour
Emirates Fishing Tour is the leading operator of boat trips and Dubai fishing emiratesfishingtour.com/en/region/fishing-trip-in-dubai/ in the region. The company offers a wide range of yachts, professional service and an individual approach to organizing water-based leisure.
Contact Information:
phone: +971 52 840 24 21
website: emiratesfishingtour.com
