12 Faith-Based Business Women Reveal How They Went from Struggling in Business to Purposely Walking in Their Calling Through Extraordinary Circumstances

New Book Visions in Progress Showcases First-Time Authors Sharing Stories of Faith and Business. A new collaborative book, Visions In Progress: Faith-Filled Journeys of 12 Inspiring Women in Business, brings together the personal and professional experiences of twelve faith-driven women. Many of the contributors are first-time authors, sharing their stories publicly for the first time. This anthology explores the intersection of faith, business, and purpose, and how these 12 women crossed paths.