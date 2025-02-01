12 Faith-Based Business Women Reveal How They Went from Struggling in Business to Purposely Walking in Their Calling Through Extraordinary Circumstances
New Book Visions in Progress Showcases First-Time Authors Sharing Stories of Faith and Business. A new collaborative book, Visions In Progress: Faith-Filled Journeys of 12 Inspiring Women in Business, brings together the personal and professional experiences of twelve faith-driven women. Many of the contributors are first-time authors, sharing their stories publicly for the first time. This anthology explores the intersection of faith, business, and purpose, and how these 12 women crossed paths.
Indianapolis, IN, February 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Twelve women from diverse business backgrounds are stepping forward to share their personal and professional journeys in Visions In Progress: Faith-Filled Journeys of 12 Inspiring Women in Business. For many of these authors, this is the first time they have publicly shared their experiences, offering readers a rare and intimate look into the challenges and triumphs they have faced in integrating faith into their careers.
This collection presents a unique perspective on how faith shapes business leadership, entrepreneurship, and personal growth. Each chapter reflects a deeply personal journey—some of overcoming adversity, others of embracing new callings, but all centered on the belief that faith can be a guiding force in professional life.
“For many of these women, this is the first time they are telling their stories,” said Angie Nuttle, founder of the VIP Center for Business Women and a contributing author. “It takes courage to step forward and share personal experiences of faith, failure, and transformation. This book is about giving women a voice and encouraging others to step into their calling with confidence.”
A Collection of First-Time Authors with Unique Perspectives
The contributors, many of whom are first-time authors, bring diverse professional experiences to the book. Their backgrounds include leadership coaching, trauma recovery, financial consulting, beauty entrepreneurship, and wellness coaching, among others. Each story offers insight into how faith has shaped their career decisions and helped them navigate both challenges and successes.
Featured contributors include:
Angie Nuttle, founder of the VIP Center for Business Women, on answering God’s call to build a faith-based business community.
Julie Hirschauer, founder of Chosen Vessel Ministries, on overcoming doubt and trusting God’s plans.
Cecily Embree, a beauty entrepreneur, on embracing authenticity in business.
Ann Payton, a trauma recovery coach, on finding healing and resilience through faith.
Dr. Milicent Driver, a motivational speaker, on transformation and trusting God’s timing.
Additional contributors include Carlee Schnitz, Esther Grisham, Karen Mellen, Rachel Koppenhaver, Brandi Greenleaf-Barnes, Debra Clem, and Samantha Tishner, each offering a distinct voice and perspective on faith in business.
Upcoming Events
To mark the book’s release, the authors will be participating in several events, including:
Book Launch Open House – April 6, 2025, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the VIP Center for Business Women in Indianapolis.
VIP Week Panel Discussions – May 6 and May 8, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., where authors will discuss their experiences of writing and sharing their stories for the first time.
Facebook Live Series – A virtual discussion series on faith, business, and personal transformation, hosted by the VIP Center for Business Women.
Availability
Visions In Progress is available in paperback on Amazon: Purchase Here.
For more information about the book, events, or media inquiries, please contact:
Media Contact:
Angie Nuttle
VIP Center for Business Women
Email: info@vipcenter.works
Website: www.vipcenter.works
Angie Nuttle
317-832-9008
www.vipcenter.works
