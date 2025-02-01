Lonestar Transfer’s Pledge to Help Families Reclaim Their Financial Futures
Royse City, TX, February 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lonestar Transfer is deepening its commitment to helping families escape the financial burdens of timeshare ownership. As rising fees, maintenance charges, and restrictive contracts continue to strain budgets, Lonestar Transfer pledges to empower families to regain financial control and focus on what truly matters during this time of togetherness.
“For so many families, the new year is overshadowed by the stress of mounting timeshare fees,” said Karen Holloway, spokesperson for Lonestar Transfer. “Our mission is to change that narrative—providing families with the freedom they deserve so they can celebrate the season without worry or regret.”
A Compassionate Approach Rooted in Integrity
Lonestar Transfer understands the frustrations and hardships timeshare owners face. Unlike the high-pressure tactics often used during timeshare sales, Lonestar Transfer prides itself on treating clients with the respect, care, and empathy they deserve.
“We will never use the same aggressive sales tactics that misled so many people into timeshare contracts in the first place,” Holloway stated. “Instead, we offer genuine solutions, honoring our commitment to deliver results. When clients turn to us, they know they’re working with the most reputable company in the timeshare exit industry—one that always upholds its guarantees.”
Lonestar Transfer’s reputation for excellence is evident through its glowing reviews on Google and the Better Business Bureau (BBB), where it holds an A+ accreditation. Thousands of satisfied clients have shared their stories of relief and gratitude, affirming Lonestar Transfer’s position as the trusted leader in timeshare exit services.
Overwhelming Regret Among Timeshare Owners
According to recent industry data, 87% of timeshare owners regret their purchase, citing escalating costs, restrictive schedules, and limited options for exit. For many, these contracts become financial traps, leaving owners with mounting fees and few clear paths to freedom.
We understand the significant financial burden timeshares place on families. The average cost of a timeshare, including the upfront purchase price and annual maintenance fees, totals approximately $23,940, according to the American Resort Development Association (ARDA). With maintenance fees averaging $1,000 per year, many families are spending nearly $24,940 annually for a vacation they may no longer enjoy or even use. These ongoing costs often lead to frustration and regret, which is why we are dedicated to providing families with a reliable and guaranteed solution to exit their timeshare contracts and reclaim their financial freedom
“At Lonestar Transfer, we hear these stories every day,” Holloway explained. “Our team is deeply sympathetic to the challenges our clients face, and we’re committed to helping them find a better way forward. This holiday season, we’re more determined than ever to deliver hope and freedom to families weighed down by these burdensome agreements.”
A Trusted Partner for Change
With over $425 million saved in timeshare fees and a proven track record of over 25,000 successful exits, Lonestar Transfer continues to set the gold standard in the industry. Its transparent and customer-first approach ensures that every client receives personalized support tailored to their unique situation.
At Lonestar Transfer, we take immense pride in the trust and satisfaction of our clients. We encourage you to compare our reviews with others in the industry. With thousands of five-star reviews, we stand as the most reputable name in timeshare exit services. We are confident that our unmatched commitment to customer success and transparency will always shine through.
“Our team is here to see the job through—until every family seeking freedom from their timeshare can celebrate without the financial stress holding them back,” Holloway added. “We are relentless in our mission to deliver real results for our clients, and we will continue to lead the industry with integrity and care.”
A Fresh Start for the New Year
As 2025 picks up, Lonestar Transfer encourages timeshare owners to reflect on their financial goals for the year ahead. By taking proactive steps to exit their timeshare agreements, families can start the new year on solid financial footing, free to focus on building memories without unnecessary burdens.
For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit lonestartransfer.com or call (855) 972-3166.
About Lonestar Transfer
Lonestar Transfer is a family-owned business based in Royse City, Texas, dedicated to helping timeshare owners achieve financial freedom. With over a decade of experience, the company has successfully assisted over 25,000 clients in legally and permanently exiting their timeshare contracts. Lonestar Transfer’s personalized approach, proven results, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction make it a leader in the timeshare exit industry.
“For so many families, the new year is overshadowed by the stress of mounting timeshare fees,” said Karen Holloway, spokesperson for Lonestar Transfer. “Our mission is to change that narrative—providing families with the freedom they deserve so they can celebrate the season without worry or regret.”
A Compassionate Approach Rooted in Integrity
Lonestar Transfer understands the frustrations and hardships timeshare owners face. Unlike the high-pressure tactics often used during timeshare sales, Lonestar Transfer prides itself on treating clients with the respect, care, and empathy they deserve.
“We will never use the same aggressive sales tactics that misled so many people into timeshare contracts in the first place,” Holloway stated. “Instead, we offer genuine solutions, honoring our commitment to deliver results. When clients turn to us, they know they’re working with the most reputable company in the timeshare exit industry—one that always upholds its guarantees.”
Lonestar Transfer’s reputation for excellence is evident through its glowing reviews on Google and the Better Business Bureau (BBB), where it holds an A+ accreditation. Thousands of satisfied clients have shared their stories of relief and gratitude, affirming Lonestar Transfer’s position as the trusted leader in timeshare exit services.
Overwhelming Regret Among Timeshare Owners
According to recent industry data, 87% of timeshare owners regret their purchase, citing escalating costs, restrictive schedules, and limited options for exit. For many, these contracts become financial traps, leaving owners with mounting fees and few clear paths to freedom.
We understand the significant financial burden timeshares place on families. The average cost of a timeshare, including the upfront purchase price and annual maintenance fees, totals approximately $23,940, according to the American Resort Development Association (ARDA). With maintenance fees averaging $1,000 per year, many families are spending nearly $24,940 annually for a vacation they may no longer enjoy or even use. These ongoing costs often lead to frustration and regret, which is why we are dedicated to providing families with a reliable and guaranteed solution to exit their timeshare contracts and reclaim their financial freedom
“At Lonestar Transfer, we hear these stories every day,” Holloway explained. “Our team is deeply sympathetic to the challenges our clients face, and we’re committed to helping them find a better way forward. This holiday season, we’re more determined than ever to deliver hope and freedom to families weighed down by these burdensome agreements.”
A Trusted Partner for Change
With over $425 million saved in timeshare fees and a proven track record of over 25,000 successful exits, Lonestar Transfer continues to set the gold standard in the industry. Its transparent and customer-first approach ensures that every client receives personalized support tailored to their unique situation.
At Lonestar Transfer, we take immense pride in the trust and satisfaction of our clients. We encourage you to compare our reviews with others in the industry. With thousands of five-star reviews, we stand as the most reputable name in timeshare exit services. We are confident that our unmatched commitment to customer success and transparency will always shine through.
“Our team is here to see the job through—until every family seeking freedom from their timeshare can celebrate without the financial stress holding them back,” Holloway added. “We are relentless in our mission to deliver real results for our clients, and we will continue to lead the industry with integrity and care.”
A Fresh Start for the New Year
As 2025 picks up, Lonestar Transfer encourages timeshare owners to reflect on their financial goals for the year ahead. By taking proactive steps to exit their timeshare agreements, families can start the new year on solid financial footing, free to focus on building memories without unnecessary burdens.
For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit lonestartransfer.com or call (855) 972-3166.
About Lonestar Transfer
Lonestar Transfer is a family-owned business based in Royse City, Texas, dedicated to helping timeshare owners achieve financial freedom. With over a decade of experience, the company has successfully assisted over 25,000 clients in legally and permanently exiting their timeshare contracts. Lonestar Transfer’s personalized approach, proven results, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction make it a leader in the timeshare exit industry.
Contact
Lonestar TransferContact
Lovelyne Armstrong
855-722-3166
https://lonestartransfer.com
Lovelyne Armstrong
855-722-3166
https://lonestartransfer.com
Categories