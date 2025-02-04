George E. Mastrogiorgis Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
St. Paul, MN, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- George E. Mastrogiorgis of St. Paul, Minnesota, has been named a VIP for both 2024 and 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in financial management.
About George E. Mastrogiorgis
Mastrogiorgis is the principal at GEM Capital Management. He specializes in managing portfolios for technology and media clients on a national scale. His expertise encompasses financial analysis, creative writing, and marketing and branding consulting.
Mastrogiorgis received his Bachelor of Science in public relations from Syracuse University and completed additional coursework at New York University and Columbia University.
In his free time, George enjoys the arts, theater, film, museums, and sports.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About George E. Mastrogiorgis
Mastrogiorgis is the principal at GEM Capital Management. He specializes in managing portfolios for technology and media clients on a national scale. His expertise encompasses financial analysis, creative writing, and marketing and branding consulting.
Mastrogiorgis received his Bachelor of Science in public relations from Syracuse University and completed additional coursework at New York University and Columbia University.
In his free time, George enjoys the arts, theater, film, museums, and sports.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories