Reliq Health Technologies and Hucu.ai Announce an Agreement to Enhance Communication for Virtual Care
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. a growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Hucu.ai to embed Hucu.ai’s intelligent communication capabilities into Reliq’s solutions.
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (NEX:RHT.H or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Hucu.ai to embed Hucu.ai’s intelligent communication capabilities into Reliq’s solutions.
Hucu is the most advanced, patient-centered HIPAA compliant intelligent communication solution in healthcare, designed specifically for the delivery of care where the care team is decentralized, diverse, and dynamic for each patient. Hucu is currently in use by over 700 organizations around the country and is particularly valuable in post-acute and sub-acute care segments of healthcare, value-based care (VBC, ACOs), home-care, Area Agencies in Aging (AAAs). The agreement is expected to add over 10,000 new patients to both companies’ platforms by the end of 2026.
“We are very pleased to be adding Hucu’s communication solution to our virtual care solution to speed and streamline communication in real time between Reliq’s care and implementation team members and their patients, as well as family members, other clients, and partner physicians all in a single secure platform,” said Chris Shields, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies, Inc.
The integrated solution is expected to build-upon the advantages the Reliq solution already delivers in improving patient outcomes through even more timely interventions and further reducing provider burnout while improving the financial bottom line for those organizations caring for medicare beneficiaries.
In addition to Reliq’s use of Hucu in delivery of its services, both organizations will collaborate on the introduction of one-another's solutions to their existing client bases and will work jointly to introduce an integrated solution to new clients.
“We’re very excited about this partnership,” said Asif Khan, CEO of Hucu.ai. He continued, “As we see more healthcare move outside of acute settings like hospitals, the challenge becomes one of not only data sharing, but timely communication. This is why we built Hucu to specifically address those challenges. And partnering with Reliq, a leader in supporting patients through Remote Therapeutic Monitoring, we expect to see an even greater level of positive transformation as to what’s possible.”
About Reliq Health
Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the NEX under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN: A2AJTB.
About Hucu.AI
Hucu.AI is the leader in transforming care delivery in sub-acute and post-acute care environments such as Providers/NP Groups, Skilled Nursing, Assisted & Independent Living, Home Care, Hospice, Palliative care. It is also growing in use among ACOs, CCRs, and AAAs where outcomes are directly impacted by the efficiency by which independent organizations and teams of MDs, NPs, RNs, Care Coordinators, and others collaborate in support of a patient. Hucu.ai is based in Chicago, and is privately held. To learn more, visit https://Hucu.ai.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements."
We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
