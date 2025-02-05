Veteran Coach and Executive Leader Releases Book on the Subject of Coachability

Executive Coach Gary Rohrmayer has released a new book identifying the qualities of a coachable leader. A quick read, "Ten Marks of a Coachable Leader," packs a powerful punch that tactfully takes the reader through his identifiable characteristics of a coachable leader. It is a Leadership Development book that explores the elusive topic of coachability and brings it down to everyday practical language with great wisdom and care.