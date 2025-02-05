Veteran Coach and Executive Leader Releases Book on the Subject of Coachability
Executive Coach Gary Rohrmayer has released a new book identifying the qualities of a coachable leader. A quick read, "Ten Marks of a Coachable Leader," packs a powerful punch that tactfully takes the reader through his identifiable characteristics of a coachable leader. It is a Leadership Development book that explores the elusive topic of coachability and brings it down to everyday practical language with great wisdom and care.
“You will find many books written on coaching as a skill to be cultivated but few on the subject of coachability,” said Rohrmayer. “Coachability is hard to define yet, put simply, it is one’s capacity to take advice.”
The Bible says, “Listen to advice and accept instruction, that you may gain wisdom in the future” (Proverbs 19:20). Drawing on Biblical wisdom, Rohrmayer defines “coachability as the ability to accept feedback and take advice with courage and the emotional awareness that allows us to grow, mature, and succeed.”
“As a pastor, coach, regional leader, and father, I have discovered one thing: it is so much easier to work with people who are coachable!” said Rohrmayer, “They have a demeanor that is receptive and not resistant! They take the view of a learning student, not a suspicious critic. They have a posture that is open, not guarded.”
Visit www.garyrohrmayer.com to pre-order your copy of "Ten Marks of a Coachable Leader" today and start embedding coachability into your organization's culture. Rohrmayer believes, “This is an important tool for every coach, supervisor, and manager to put in their coaching toolbox.”
About the Author
Gary Rohrmayer is a well-known leader in the arena of coaching, as an executive coach and one who has trained hundreds of coaches with more than thirty-eight years of frontline experience. He has led start-up ministries and transformed historic ministry organizations. Rohrmayer holds multiple degrees and has authored seventeen books. He has traveled the world encouraging Pastors and lay leaders calling them to live a coachable life. Currently, Rohrmayer is the President of Axelerate.org, a non-profit organization committed to coaching and caring for executive leaders. Rohrmayer and his wife, Mary, have three grown children, three grandchildren and reside in the greater Chicagoland area.
Praise for “Ten Marks of a Coachable Leader”
“Whether you are an experienced leader or just starting out, this book is an essential starting point. Here Gary Rohrmayer shows how qualities like adaptability and initiative contribute to the success of any coaching relationship. It’s a book full of practical tools you can use to maximize what you get out of your coaching experience.” - Robert E. Logan
Contact:
For more information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact Sharlotte Dye at sharlotte@axelerate.org.
