QiMana Launches with New AI Product Platform, Solomon
A conversation in 2021 between Chris Meaux, Founder of Waitr, and Rolfe McCollister, Founder of Business Report, is now the Gulf Coasts’ next startup.
Baton Rouge, LA, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QiMana Inc., the latest venture from Meaux with input from McCollister, announces its founding alongside the development of its product platform, Solomon. QiMana is built for business and entrepreneurship to bridge the gap from ideation to success with a blend of AI-driven guidance and real-world human insights.
Chris Meaux, Founder and CEO, is leveraging his experience to bring QiMana to life. “With QiMana, we’re not just launching a product; we’re introducing a new way for small business owners and entrepreneurs to thrive,” said Meaux. “By combining the wisdom of seasoned mentors with cutting-edge AI technology, QiMana aims to democratize access to mentorship and strategic guidance, empowering business owners, founders and organizations to overcome challenges and build impactful businesses.”
The Solomon platform introduces the Napkin-to-Nasdaq Framework, a comprehensive roadmap developed by Meaux that empowers entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into scalable, impactful businesses. By integrating curated local luminaries, experiential learning, and AI-powered tools, resources, and decision-making, Solomon sets a new standard for business support systems.
Key Features of Solomon:
AI Luminary: Solomon is a digital mentor or luminary, offering personalized insights and actionable strategies based on a vast repository of curated human knowledge and experiential narratives.
Napkin-to-Nasdaq Framework: A structured guide that helps entrepreneurs navigate each stage of their journey — from idea validation and market research to scaling and exit planning.
Mentor Network: A global community of seasoned entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts providing real-world insights and support through virtual and in-person interactions.
“Feel, Not Spiel” Approach: A focus on emotional resonance and practical wisdom, ensuring experiences are relatable, actionable, and deeply impactful. Not textbook responses!
Transforming Entrepreneurship, Solomon addresses the pressing challenges of high startup failure rates by providing:
Real-Time Decision Support: Personalized recommendations adapted to the specific needs of each founder or business owner.
Available Access: Scalable mentorship solutions that democratize the resources typically reserved for elite accelerators.
Enhanced Success Rates: Structured playbooks and expert guidance to mitigate common pitfalls and improve long-term viability.
The Vision of QiMana at the heart of QiMana lies a commitment expressed in its name. Merging “Qi” (signifying business owners and founder’s internal energy and passion) with “Mana” (external influence and impact). By fostering this synergy, QiMana aims to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem where innovation thrives and diverse owners and founders can achieve their full potential.
About QiMana Inc.
QiMana Inc., founded by Chris Meaux, integrates artificial intelligence, human mentorship, and strategic frameworks to support business at every stage. With Solomon as its flagship product, QiMana is redefining how entrepreneurs access mentorship and strategic guidance, making these resources available at scale.
Availability Interested Luminaries and Business Owners can now sign up to be first on the Solomon platform at launch. The Solomon beta will be available to a select group of entrepreneurs and businesses soon and is planning to be available to the public at the end of Q1 2025. For more information or to request to be the first to try Solomon, visit www.qimana.ai.
Contact
