RPOWER POS Introduces OmniTab, a Handheld POS Solution to Enhance Restaurant Efficiency
RPOWER POS announces the launch of OmniTab powered by RPOWER, a handheld POS device designed to enhance restaurant efficiency. OmniTab enables tableside ordering, flexible payments, real-time menu updates, and improved mobility, helping staff streamline operations and improve service. Jami Interdonato, President of RPOWER POS, highlights its role in optimizing order accuracy and guest experience. Learn more at www.rpowerpos.com.
Scottsdale, AZ, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RPOWER POS, a long-standing provider of point-of-sale solutions for the restaurant industry, has launched OmniTab powered by RPOWER, a handheld POS solution designed to improve order management, payment processing, and overall operational efficiency in restaurants.
“Mobile technology plays a vital role in the evolving restaurant landscape,” said Jami Interdonato, President of RPOWER POS. “OmniTab gives restaurants a tool to improve order accuracy, reduce service bottlenecks, and provide a better overall guest experience. It’s a practical solution for operators looking to stay competitive.”
OmniTab integrates directly with RPOWER’s POS system, allowing staff to enter customer orders, recall checks, and process table-side payments, —all from a portable, durable, cost-efficient device.
Key Features of OmniTab:
• Table-side Ordering: Reduces errors and improves service speed by allowing staff to take orders directly at the table.
• Payment Flexibility: Accepts chip cards, contactless payments, and mobile wallets, reducing wait times at checkout.
• Real-time Menu Updates: Helps manage availability and pricing instantly, keeping information accurate for staff and guests.
• Enhanced Mobility: Supports staff efficiency by reducing congestion around terminals and increasing table turnover.
• Durable Design: Built for the fast-paced restaurant environment, with a lightweight yet rugged construction suitable for both indoor and outdoor service.
The launch of OmniTab aligns with broader trends in the hospitality industry, where mobile POS systems are becoming an essential component for both full-service and quick-service establishments. By integrating mobility with RPOWER’s trusted POS platform, OmniTab provides restaurants with a more efficient way to serve guests and manage operations. For more details about OmniTab powered by RPOWER or to request a demo, visit www.rpowerpos.com.
About RPOWER POS
RPOWER POS is a trusted provider of restaurant technology, offering powerful, flexible, and reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the food service industry. From real-time reporting and analytics to advanced handheld technology, RPOWER helps restaurants optimize operations and improve the guest experience.
For more information, visit www.rpowerpos.com.
Contact
Jami Interdonato
1-480-425-2222
https://www.rpowerpos.com/Home/Index
