RPOWER POS Introduces OmniTab, a Handheld POS Solution to Enhance Restaurant Efficiency

RPOWER POS announces the launch of OmniTab powered by RPOWER, a handheld POS device designed to enhance restaurant efficiency. OmniTab enables tableside ordering, flexible payments, real-time menu updates, and improved mobility, helping staff streamline operations and improve service. Jami Interdonato, President of RPOWER POS, highlights its role in optimizing order accuracy and guest experience. Learn more at www.rpowerpos.com.