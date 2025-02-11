U.S. Manufactured Home Industry Production 2024 Totals on Upswing at Start of Second Trump Administration, Per Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform
Manufactured housing industry production rose in 2024 compared to 2023 but is still well below the historic norms in the mid-to-late 1990s. The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) is urging the Trump Administration to act at removing bottlenecks constraining production by enforcing existing federal laws, including the “enhanced preemption” provision of the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 (2000 Reform Law).
Washington, DC, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) reports that according to official statistics compiled on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), HUD Code manufactured housing industry year-over-year production increased in December 2024. Just-released statistics indicate that HUD Code manufacturers produced 7,078 new homes in December 2024, an 11.2% increase over the 6,360 new HUD Code homes produced in December 2023. Cumulative production for 2024 thus totals 103,314 homes, a 15.8% increase over the 89,169 HUD Code homes produced during 2023.
A further analysis of the official industry statistics shows that the top ten shipment states from January 2023 — with monthly, cumulative, current reporting year (2024) and prior year (2023) shipments per category as indicated.
The December 2024 statistics result in no changes to the cumulative top-ten list.
While the increase in production of new HUD Code homes reflected in the 2024 statistics is an encouraging turn-around from 2023, and is more consistent with production levels above the 100,000-home benchmark noted in 2021 and 2022, it still pales in comparison with the demand (and need) for affordable starter homes in the United States and the production levels in the hundreds-of-thousands of homes that the industry should be achieving. As MHARR has again emphasized most recently in a communication to HUD Secretary-Nominee Scott Turner, this differential, between demand, need and production, is fundamentally a function of three significant bottlenecks that have undermined the availability and utilization of HUD Code manufactured homes, i.e., discriminatory zoning exclusion, the failure of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to implement the statutory Duty to Serve for the industry’s dominant chattel lending sector, and looming draconian federal energy regulation. In a second Trump Administration, these bottlenecks should – and must be removed – and the industry cannot afford to waste its renewed opportunity to do so. Rather, now is the time to take aggressive action to eliminate these bottlenecks once and for all, while preserving the benefits of reasonable federal regulation, and expanding the affordable, mainstream manufactured housing industry.
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.- based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/manufactured-home-industry-production-on-positive-trajectory-entering-second-trump-term-says-manufactured-housing-association-for-regulatory-reform-mharr-u-s-total-for-2024/
