U.S. Manufactured Home Industry Production 2024 Totals on Upswing at Start of Second Trump Administration, Per Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform

Manufactured housing industry production rose in 2024 compared to 2023 but is still well below the historic norms in the mid-to-late 1990s. The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) is urging the Trump Administration to act at removing bottlenecks constraining production by enforcing existing federal laws, including the “enhanced preemption” provision of the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 (2000 Reform Law).