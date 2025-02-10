InsuranceNewsNet and Salt Financial Announce Partnership to Empower Insurance and Financial Professionals

InsuranceNewsNet (INN) and Salt Financial have partnered to provide insurance and financial professionals with innovative tools and resources. This collaboration combines INN’s educational platform with Salt's expertise in index design and risk management, offering insights on volatility-controlled indices and annuity market strategies. The goal is to equip financial professionals with cutting-edge solutions to enhance their practices and product awareness.