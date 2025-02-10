InsuranceNewsNet and Salt Financial Announce Partnership to Empower Insurance and Financial Professionals
InsuranceNewsNet (INN) and Salt Financial have partnered to provide insurance and financial professionals with innovative tools and resources. This collaboration combines INN’s educational platform with Salt's expertise in index design and risk management, offering insights on volatility-controlled indices and annuity market strategies. The goal is to equip financial professionals with cutting-edge solutions to enhance their practices and product awareness.
Camp Hill, PA, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- InsuranceNewsNet (INN), the premier source for comprehensive news, insights, and education for insurance and financial professionals, and Salt Financial, the leading provider of index design and risk analytics solutions, are pleased to announce a collaboration to provide innovative resources and tools that enhance the ability of insurance professionals to grow their practices and product awareness.
Salt Financial has revolutionized the index design space 4 years ago with its proprietary truVol® Risk Control Engine, a cutting-edge technology powering index annuities for over 15 insurance carriers. Salt will leverage INN’s extensive platform to connect with financial professionals and deliver valuable insights on risk management, index strategies, and innovative solutions for today’s annuities market.
“InsuranceNewsNet is excited to collaborate with Salt Financial, a leader in index innovation and risk management,” said Paul Feldman, INN Founder and Publisher. “Our shared mission is to inform, inspire, and equip insurance professionals with information empowering them to provide optimal service and success for their clients, so this partnership a natural fit. Together, we aim to deliver unparalleled value to advisors and product development professionals keeping abreast of innovative new offerings and tracking their performance.”
“Our model is to partner with leading index providers, global investment banks, and asset managers to deliver innovative index solutions for to market while helping marketers, advisors, and independent agents better understand how volatility-controlled indices work and can help performance,” said Tony Barchetto, Founder and CEO of Salt Financial. “We’re excited to work with INN and their editorial team to bring additional content, insights, and valuable education to a broader audience of insurance and financial professionals.”
This partnership underscores INN’s commitment to delivering award-winning editorial content, actionable insights, and valuable education to its audience. By integrating Salt Financial’s expertise in index design and volatility control, INN readers will gain access to cutting-edge strategies that align with today’s evolving financial landscape.
About InsuranceNewsNet (INN) InsuranceNewsNet informs and inspires insurance and financial professionals by delivering the industry’s most comprehensive news, original insights, and valuable education. From award-winning editorial and design to results-oriented marketing and strategy, INN helps advisors run their practices and increase their bottom line. For more information, visit https://insurancenewsnet.com. Find the latest report from Salt Financial on here: https://insurancenewsnet.com/annuity-index.
About Salt Financial Salt Financial is a leading provider of index design and risk analytics solutions. Leveraging its patent-pending truVol® Risk Control Engine, Salt empowers clients with innovative, technology-driven approaches to risk management and performance enhancement. Learn more at https://saltfinancial.com.
For media inquiries, please contact:
InsuranceNewsNet Media Contact:
Jennifer Becker
jenn@innemail.com
717-441-9357 x204
Salt Financial Media Contact:
E.J. Durnin
Ejdurnin@saltfinancial.com
+1 475-450-0500
