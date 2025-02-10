Jesita Capital Management Files Lawsuit Against HPN Holdings, Inc. for Alleged Non-Payment of Loan
Jesita Capital Management LLC has announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against HPN Holdings, Inc., (OTCPK: KICK) over the alleged non-payment of a loan. The lawsuit also names One Mind Technologies S.L.; Douglas Stukel, an Illinois resident; Michael Profita, an Illinois resident; and Kathleen Profita, an Illinois resident; as Co-Borrowers and Defendants.
Wheaton, IL, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jesita Capital Management LLC has announced today that it has filed a lawsuit (No: 2025LA000073) in the Circuit Court of the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit DuPage County, Illinois against HPN Holdings, Inc., (OTCPK: KICK), “Company,” allegedly a publicly traded entity that provides consulting services and develops enterprise software, over the non-payment of a loan that was due on September 1, 2024. In addition to the Company, the lawsuit also names One Mind Technologies S.L.; Douglas Stukel, an Illinois resident; Michael Profita, an Illinois resident; and Kathleen Profita, an Illinois resident; as Co-Borrowers and Defendants.
The lawsuit alleges that the Company and Co-Borrowers have defaulted on its repayment obligations under the terms of the loan agreement, which was originally entered into on or about July 2, 2024, for a total repayment amount of One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($100,000.00).
In the complaint, Jesita Capital Management LLC seeks judgement in its favor in the amount of $100,000+, plus attorney’s fees, interest, late fees, and court costs, and for such other and further relief as the court deems just and proper in the premises.
Contact Information:
Jesita Capital Management LLC
Email: media@jesita.com
