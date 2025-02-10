Jesita Capital Management Files Lawsuit Against HPN Holdings, Inc. for Alleged Non-Payment of Loan

Jesita Capital Management LLC has announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against HPN Holdings, Inc., (OTCPK: KICK) over the alleged non-payment of a loan. The lawsuit also names One Mind Technologies S.L.; Douglas Stukel, an Illinois resident; Michael Profita, an Illinois resident; and Kathleen Profita, an Illinois resident; as Co-Borrowers and Defendants.