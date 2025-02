Martha Wash to Perform Sold-Out Show at Joe's Pub on February 14

New York, NY, February 11, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Two-time Grammy nominee Martha Wash, known for her iconic hits like "Carry On," "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now," "It's Raining Men," and "Everybody Everybody," is set to debut her highly anticipated new album, Love & Conflict, during a sold-out show at Joe's Pub on February at 7:00 PM. The album, a bold fusion of rock, soul, and blues, showcases Martha's signature powerhouse vocals in a fresh and dynamic way.This special Valentine's performance promises an unforgettable evening of souful music and electrifying energy.Fans can also look forward to more exciting performances as Martha prepares to tour in late summer. For more information, please contact Project Publicity.