Martha Wash to Perform Sold-Out Show at Joe's Pub on February 14
Two-time Grammy-nominated singer Martha Wash, known for hits like It's Raining Men and Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now), will debut her new album Love & Conflict at a sold-out Valentine's Day show at Joe’s Pub. Fans can also anticipate her upcoming tour in late summer. For more information, contact Project Publicity.
New York, NY, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Two-time Grammy nominee Martha Wash, known for her iconic hits like "Carry On," "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now," "It's Raining Men," and "Everybody Everybody," is set to debut her highly anticipated new album, Love & Conflict, during a sold-out show at Joe's Pub on February at 7:00 PM. The album, a bold fusion of rock, soul, and blues, showcases Martha's signature powerhouse vocals in a fresh and dynamic way.
This special Valentine's performance promises an unforgettable evening of souful music and electrifying energy.
Fans can also look forward to more exciting performances as Martha prepares to tour in late summer. For more information, please contact Project Publicity.
This special Valentine's performance promises an unforgettable evening of souful music and electrifying energy.
Fans can also look forward to more exciting performances as Martha prepares to tour in late summer. For more information, please contact Project Publicity.
Contact
Do-Kwa ProductionsContact
Jeff Dorta
212-445-0099
https://www.projectpublicity.com/
Management: James Washington
Emai: jwmgmtinc@gmail.com
Jeff Dorta
212-445-0099
https://www.projectpublicity.com/
Management: James Washington
Emai: jwmgmtinc@gmail.com
Categories