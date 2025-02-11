Martha Wash to Perform Sold-Out Show at Joe's Pub on February 14

Two-time Grammy-nominated singer Martha Wash, known for hits like It's Raining Men and Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now), will debut her new album Love & Conflict at a sold-out Valentine's Day show at Joe’s Pub. Fans can also anticipate her upcoming tour in late summer. For more information, contact Project Publicity.