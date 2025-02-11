Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill Opening - Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport
AD1 officially opened the Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill on February 10, 2025, at the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport. Situated atop the hotel, the venue provides guests with direct views of Melbourne International Airport’s (MLB) runways, offering a unique setting for dining and entertainment for both locals and travelers.
Melbourne, FL, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A Culinary and Visual Treat - Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill features an aviation-inspired design with a relaxed atmosphere. The menu includes a variety of dishes with bold flavors and familiar classics. Menu highlights include:
Appetizers: Crab cakes, cheese pretzel bites, nachos, and chicken wings.
Entrées: Sliders, burgers, tacos, flatbreads, and fresh salads.
Signature Dishes: Lobster mac and cheese, tender short rib, and more.
Drinks: Handcrafted cocktails, local craft beers, and a curated selection of fine wines.
Whether enjoying a quiet dinner, a business meeting, or a casual meal with friends, guests can explore a diverse menu in a setting with views of the airport.
Rooftop Views and Events - From its rooftop location at the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport, guests at Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill have unobstructed views of the airport’s runway. The venue will host themed event nights and can accommodate private events and space launches.
“Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill provides a combination of quality dining, drinks, and a distinctive view,” said Steve Worthington, General Manager at Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport.
Managed by AD1 - Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill is managed by AD1, the hospitality management company overseeing operations at the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport.
Come visit - Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill will be open daily for happy hour, dinner, and late-night dining. With its prime location and captivating views, it’s set to become a must-visit destination in Melbourne, Florida.
For more information, visit www.runwayrooftopbar.com or follow them on social media at @runwayrooftopbarandgrill.
About AD1 - AD1 is a premier hospitality management company dedicated to delivering memorable guest experiences and innovative hospitality solutions. With properties across Florida and beyond, AD1 continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.
About Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport - Conveniently located near Melbourne International Airport, Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport offers modern accommodations and top-tier amenities, making it the ideal destination for business and leisure travelers alike.
Contact
Jon McMillian
954-434-5001
www.ad1hospitality.com
Jon McMillian
954-434-5001
www.ad1hospitality.com
