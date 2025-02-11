The Coalition for Physician Well-Being Announces Name Change to The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being

The Coalition for Physician Well-Being has announced its official transition to The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being, reinforcing its commitment to supporting both physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs) in professional and personal well-being. This change reflects the organization’s dedication to fostering wholeness, community, and fulfillment in medicine through education, collaboration, and systemic initiatives that promote lasting well-being in healthcare.