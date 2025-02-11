The Coalition for Physician Well-Being Announces Name Change to The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being
The Coalition for Physician Well-Being has announced its official transition to The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being, reinforcing its commitment to supporting both physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs) in professional and personal well-being. This change reflects the organization’s dedication to fostering wholeness, community, and fulfillment in medicine through education, collaboration, and systemic initiatives that promote lasting well-being in healthcare.
Altamonte Springs, FL, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Coalition for Physician Well-Being has officially transitioned to The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being, reflecting an ongoing commitment to supporting both physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs) in professional and personal well-being.
For more than a decade, The Coalition has collaborated with healthcare leaders and frontline providers to cultivate meaning, purpose, and joy in the practice of medicine. This transition acknowledges the integral role that both physicians and APPs play in patient care, reinforcing the commitment to fostering a healthcare culture where all providers feel valued, supported, and connected.
A Vision for the Future of Well-Being in Healthcare
This evolution aligns with the mission to inspire and advance wholeness, community, and fulfillment in the practice of medicine. Through innovative programming, education, and national collaboration, The Coalition remains focused on helping physicians and APPs rediscover purpose in their work, drive systemic organizational change, and strengthen professional connections that enhance well-being.
Dr. Robert Rodgers, Board Chair of The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being, AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer | Primary Care Network, stated:
“Healthcare providers give so much of themselves every day. It’s our responsibility to ensure they have the support and resources they need to flourish, both professionally and personally. By expanding our name, we affirm that our work is not just about individuals, but about fostering a collective culture of well-being where physicians and APPs can thrive together.”
The Coalition continues to lead initiatives designed to implement lasting systemic improvements while offering personal and professional development opportunities. Programs such as the Joy & Wholeness Summit, the Medicus Integra© Award, and year-round educational resources equip clinicians and healthcare leaders with the tools necessary to establish well-being as a fundamental aspect of healthcare culture.
Fostering a Culture of Meaning and Connection
DeAnna Santana, PhD, Executive Director of The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being, AdventHealth Executive Director | Physician Well-Being & Engagement, emphasized the significance of this transition:
“Burnout prevention is only one piece of the puzzle. True well-being is about reclaiming wholeness, nurturing connection, and finding fulfillment in the work we do every day. This name change is an extension of our mission to create healthcare environments where both physicians and APPs feel empowered, engaged, and inspired.”
As healthcare landscapes evolve, effective well-being strategies must also advance. The Coalition remains committed to research, collaboration, and advocacy for systemic improvements that benefit providers, enhance team performance, and contribute to positive patient outcomes.
Celebrating the Future of Well-Being
To mark this milestone, The Coalition is offering a $100 discount on all Professional Memberships purchased on February 13, 2025. This opportunity encourages healthcare professionals and leaders to join a national movement dedicated to redefining well-being in medicine.
Advancing Well-Being in Medicine
This transition reinforces the guiding principle that medicine is a vocation, and those who dedicate themselves to healing others deserve work environments that promote wholeness, connection, and professional fulfillment. More information about The Coalition’s mission, upcoming events, and membership opportunities can be found online.
About The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being
The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with collaborations representing over 100 national healthcare organizations. Sponsored by AdventHealth and headquartered in Altamonte Springs, FL, The Coalition is dedicated to advancing wholeness, community, and fulfillment in the practice of medicine. Through education, research, and collaboration, The Coalition supports healthcare organizations in implementing strategies that promote professional well-being while empowering physicians and APPs to cultivate purpose, resilience, and connection in their work.
About The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being
The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with collaborations representing over 100 national healthcare organizations. Sponsored by AdventHealth and headquartered in Altamonte Springs, FL, The Coalition is dedicated to advancing wholeness, community, and fulfillment in the practice of medicine. Through education, research, and collaboration, The Coalition supports healthcare organizations in implementing strategies that promote professional well-being while empowering physicians and APPs to cultivate purpose, resilience, and connection in their work.
Richie Akers
407-357-2153
https://www.bethejoy.org
