View Homes Appoints Alex Emerson as Chief Financial Officer
View Homes, a leading private homebuilder in Texas, Colorado, and the Southwest, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Emerson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Colorado Springs, CO, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Emerson brings nearly 15 years expertise in finance, capital markets and strategic growth withing the homebuilding industry. As CFO, he will lead View Homes' financial strategy, ensuring strong fiscal management, optimizing capital structures, and supporting long-term growth initiatives. His role will focus on enhancing financial reporting accuracy, strengthening risk management, and evaluating new business opportunities to drive operational efficiency and market expansion.
Prior to joining View Homes, Emerson served as Vice President of Capital Strategy at Thomas James Homes, where he led capital sourcing, structured financing solutions and expanded strategic partnerships to fuel the companies growth. Before that, he was Vice President of Finance and Capital Markets at Landsea Homes where he played a key role in guiding the company's transition private ownership to a publicly traded homebuilder, successfully securing institutional financing and structuring large-scale financial transactions.
Over the course of his career, Emerson has raised over 2 billion in capital commitments and has built a strong track record of securing and structuring complex financial solutions, including project-level debt, corporate credit facilities, private equity placements, and off-balance sheet financing arrangements. His deep understanding of homebuilder capital stack management and risk mitigation has helped multiple residential building platforms scale their operations while maintaining financial discipline.
"I am excited to join View Homes at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Emerson. "My focus will be on ensuring a strong financial foundation, implementing strategies that drive sustainable profitability, and supporting the leadership team in executing our vision for the future."
Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, View Homes is a Top 100 national homebuilder committed to delivering a high-quality, affordable homes. The company is focused on customer satisfaction and community development, striving to build more than just homes, but life's greatest experiences.
