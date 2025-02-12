Dr. Susan Grunin Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Naples, FL, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Susan Grunin of Naples, Florida, has recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing.
Abou Dr. Susan Grunin
Dr. Susan Grunin is a retired college professor and author of the children’s book series, "Life Lessons and Tales of Little MisFit." The first two books in the series, “Life Isn't Always What It Seems” and “Life Isn't Always Fair,” have earned the NABE Pinnacle Achievement Award. Book Three of the series, Life Is Like a Fountain – It Has Its Ups (Opportunities and Successes) and Downs (Disappointments and Failures) was recently published on January 30, 2025. In total, the series will contain seven books.
Dr. Grunin is also an accomplished artist who creates original oil paintings and photography, with numerous pieces available for purchase through her company, SKG Creations and on her website- www.Skg-Creations.com
During her career of over 50 years, Dr. Grunin worked with children and young adults in various capacities, including more than two decades teaching for the University of Virginia and other colleges and universities. She authored a textbook for the University of Virginia Graduate School. In addition, Dr. Grunin holds a coaching certificate and served as an executive coach and CEO of Think Strategic Consulting. She also held positions as a human capital consultant and a federal law enforcement officer for over 25 years, where she was the first female regional administrator in the Federal Courts - Federal Probation System. A future book about her Federal Law Enforcement experiences is planned.
In addition to her current P.O.W.E.R. honor, Dr Grunin was previously awarded with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which is one of the organization’s highest honors, acknowledging her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing. She was also selected to be featured on the iconic Times Square billboards this March. Dr. Grunin is also a member of the executive board of the Gulf Coast Writers Association of SW Florida and a member of the Society of Book Writers and Illustrators.
Susan graduated from the University of Illinois, where she earned all three of her degrees; an M.A. in Public Administration, an M.A. in Criminal Justice Administration, and a Ph.D. in Public Policy Analysis. She and her husband, Howard, live in Naples, Florida with their Shiba Inu, Kona. They have two sons and one granddaughter.
For more information visit www.Skg-Creations.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
