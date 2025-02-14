Saelig Introduces Aaronia IsoLOG 3D DF Direction-Finding & Monitoring Antenna
The IP3-rated Aaronia IsoLOG 3D DF is the only RF direction-finding antenna with a 400MHz to 40GHz frequency range and 8µs tracking speed that also determines the elevation of any target (3D DF).
Fairport, NY, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has announced the new, patented Aaronia IsolOG 3D DF Antenna Series, the only antennas available for detecting a real 3D bearing with altitude and elevation. This unique functionality indicates the position of flying transmitters (drones, airplanes, etc.) and their 3D display in space, with an extremely high bearing speed of up to 8 µs per sector.
The IsoLOG 3D DF consists of a complex sector array of DF antennas, with internal electronics protected by a radome antenna housing. The antenna housing is IP3 waterproof, shockproof, heat resistant, and can withstand the most severe environmental conditions. It can be customized in any color and imprint logo.
The IsoLOG® 3D DF is well-suited for counter-surveillance measurements or for detecting drone activity and UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). With the Auto LPDA Rotate-Switch function, the IsoLOG® 3D DF can be used with any commercially available spectrum analyzer. The 3D DF’s wide frequency range eliminates the need to use multiple antennas, saving space and system costs. The IsoLOG® 3D DF can be tripod-mounted, and can also be fitted to small test vehicles for covert operations. Since the IsoLOG® 3D DF resembles some commercial satellite dish antennas, it is unobvious as a direction-finding antenna.
Features
Unique 3D tracking antenna.
Shows elevation and altitude
Frequency range: 400 MHz to 40 GHz
Extremely high tracking speed (up to 8 µs)
Broadband 3D real-time spectrum monitoring
Extremely high bearing accuracy
High OIP3 of 35 dBm
High-end digital RF switches
Ethernet remote control
Includes control software
Versions available:
IsoLOG 3D DF 80-8 (400MHz-8GHz, 8 sectors with 16 antennas)
IsoLOG 3D DF 160-8 (400MHz-8GHz, 16 sectors with 32 antennas)
IsoLOG® DF 16-20400 UWB DF Tracking Antenna (2GHz-40GHz 16 sectors, 16 antennas)
IsoLOG® 3D DF 16-10180 3D UWB DF Tracking Antenna (IP65) (1GHz-18GHz, 16 sectors, 32 antennas)
IsoLOG® DF 16-10180 UWB DF Tracking Antenna (IP65) (1GHz-18GHz, 16 sectors, 16 antennas)
IsoLOG® 3D DF 16-20400 3D UWB DF Tracking Antenna (2GHz-40GHz, 16 sectors, 32 antennas)
IsoLOG® DF 16-20400 UWB DF Tracking Antenna (2GHz-40GHz, 16 sectors, 16 antennas)
Made in Germany by Aaronia, Aaronia IsolOG 3D DF Antenna Series is available now from their technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc.
Contact
Saelig Co., Inc.Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
