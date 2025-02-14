Supreme Republic Entertainment Artist Zach Campbell Soars to New Heights with Electrifying "High" Performance Video
Zach Campbell releases performance video for fan favorite "High."
Los Angeles, CA, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rising artist Zach Campbell continues to make waves with the release of his latest visual "High” (Live)," which has generated massive engagement across multiple platforms. The promotional teaser for the music video created a viral sensation on Twitter, amassing over 5.4 million views and sparking widespread social media conversation.
Building on this momentum, the full visual release has garnered 174,000 views on YouTube in just eight months, while the track maintains strong performance on Spotify with over 91,000 streams. The live performance video showcases Campbell's undeniable vocal prowess, enhanced by his striking new physical transformation and sophisticated jazz-influenced choreography, demonstrating his evolution as a complete performer.
The visual accompaniment to "High (Live)" showcases Zach's artistic vision, bringing to life the track's themes of romance and elevation. The song, which features Zach's signature blend of contemporary R&B elements, has struck a chord with audiences, as evidenced by its viral moment and sustained streaming performance.
Through his distinctive artistry and authentic approach, Zach has carved out a unique lane in the music industry. His commitment to quality and artistic growth, combined with his expanding reach across platforms, positions him as an emerging force whose music and brand presence continue to gain momentum and recognition.
The impressive engagement across Twitter, YouTube, and Spotify reinforces Zach's rising trajectory and suggests that his impact on the music landscape will soon be undeniable.
Fans can experience "High (Live)" on Zach’s YouTube channel.
Contact Brittney Boston at Supreme Republic Entertainment.
