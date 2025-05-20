New Luxury Boutique Venue for Hosting Private Retreats in Tamarindo, Costa Rica

Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel, Apartments & Suites, the latest venue destination to host a retreat in Tamarindo, Costa Rica. Property is nestled in the heart of paradise, their eco-friendly, luxurious property provides the ideal setting for yoga retreats, wellness retreats, family reunions, group vacations, surfing & water-sports retreats and couple’s retreats.