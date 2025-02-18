Inside Sarasota’s Most Stunning Homes: Junior League’s 2025 Tour Offers Rare Access
The Junior League of Sarasota will host its 48th Annual Simply Sarasota Tour of Homes on February 21-22, 2025, offering the public an opportunity to explore six distinct residences that highlight a variety of architectural styles and interior designs. Proceeds from the event will support the League’s mission to develop women leaders and fund programs that assist young adults transitioning out of foster care.
The Junior League of Sarasota will host its 48th Annual Simply Sarasota Tour of Homes on February 21-22, 2025, offering the public an opportunity to explore six residences representing various architectural styles and historical influences. The event raises funds to support the League’s programs, including leadership development and initiatives for young adults transitioning out of foster care.
"The Tour of Homes provides a rare look inside Sarasota residences while helping to fund community programs," said Junior League of Sarasota President Laura Conaboy.
Featured Homes on the 2025 Tour
The tour includes a variety of homes, each reflecting Sarasota’s architectural landscape:
Siesta Hideaway – A mid-century modern home designed by Seibert Architects, featuring glass walls and a courtyard pool.
Casa della Fontana – A waterfront estate with a two-story library, hidden staircase, and expansive water views.
Bayou Oasis – A home with design influences from international travels, featuring a chef’s kitchen and views of Hudson Bayou.
Storybook Cottage – A 1940s bungalow with historical ties to Sarasota’s circus era, pecky cypress paneling, and a loft space.
Southside Sanctuary – A newly constructed coastal-style home with a two-story great room, large kitchen island, and wine room.
Retro Retreat – A mid-century home with a floating steel staircase, period furnishings, and an outdoor entertainment area.
Event Details and Ticket Information
The event will also feature local artisans and businesses, with vendors such as Blu Home, Café on St. Armands, Kendra Scott, Simply Jo’s Boutique, and others.
Admission includes access to the Toast of the Tour Happy Hour, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at CMX CineBistro Siesta Key, featuring refreshments and fundraising raffles.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online or at any participating home. Additional details are available at sarasota.jl.org.
About the Junior League of Sarasota
The Junior League of Sarasota is an organization of women committed to advancing leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training. Since its founding in 1957, the nonprofit has served as a leading source of trained volunteers addressing critical community needs. Today, with nearly 700 members, the League continues its legacy of service and advocacy in Sarasota.
