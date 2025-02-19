Concierge Care Advisors Strengthens Its Advisory Board with the Appointment of Healthcare Leader Linda Marzano
Concierge Care Advisors, Washington’s leading senior care and transitions company, today announced the appointment of Linda Marzano to its Advisory Board. Marzano has played a pivotal role in expanding healthcare access for underserved populations in the Pacific Northwest. She brings over 30 years of experience as a respected healthcare leader to Concierge Care Advisors.
Seattle, WA, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Concierge Care Advisors, Washington’s leading senior care and transitions company, today announced the appointment of Linda Marzano to its Advisory Board. Marzano has played a pivotal role in expanding healthcare access for underserved populations in the Pacific Northwest. She brings over 30 years of experience as a respected healthcare leader to Concierge Care Advisors.
"Linda’s dedication to expanding access to quality care and her proven leadership in healthcare make her an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board," said Marc Lilly, CEO of Concierge Care Advisors. "Her expertise will strengthen our ability to support seniors and their families, ensuring they receive the best possible guidance and care throughout life’s important transitions."
Marzano served as the Senior Vice President- Value Based Care at Providence St. Joseph Health from 2016-2019. She was the Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Medical Centers from 2015-2019, serving in various senior leadership roles within the organization since 2003. Marzano is currently a Clinical Associate Professor of Population Health and the Practitioner in Residence in the Master of Health Administration Program at the University of Washington School of Public Health.
In addition, she is a founding member of Project Access Northwest, a nonprofit that has significantly improved healthcare access for underserved populations. Marzano has also served on multiple nonprofit boards, including the Greater Seattle Business Association, Women’s Funding Alliance, and Project Access Northwest.
She currently serves on the Evergreen Northwest Goodwill Board, the Advisory Board of Senior-Life AI, the WA Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives Board, and is a member of the International Women’s Forum.
"Ensuring that seniors and their families have access to the care and the resources they require has never been more crucial. One in five Americans will be 65 or older by 2030 - we must act now to ensure our seniors get the support they deserve,” said Marzano, “I’m honored to join Concierge Care Advisors in serving seniors. It is truly meaningful work and I look forward to being part of it.”
Marzano joins Dr. Brian Ferris, Dr. Alex De Moraes, and Shane Bray on the Concierge Care Advisory Board. Learn more about the Concierge Care Advisory Board here.
About Concierge Care Advisors
Concierge Care Advisors simplifies the complexities of senior care transitions—from independent living and assisted living to in-home skilled care and nursing homes. As the Pacific Northwest’s leading senior care experts, their certified Senior Living Advisors help families find the right care solutions at no cost. Learn more at https://conciergecareadvisors.com/ or follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter/X.
