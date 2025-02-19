Concierge Care Advisors Strengthens Its Advisory Board with the Appointment of Healthcare Leader Linda Marzano

Concierge Care Advisors, Washington’s leading senior care and transitions company, today announced the appointment of Linda Marzano to its Advisory Board. Marzano has played a pivotal role in expanding healthcare access for underserved populations in the Pacific Northwest. She brings over 30 years of experience as a respected healthcare leader to Concierge Care Advisors.