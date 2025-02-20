PathogenDx Launches Its Rebranded D3 Array™ Combined, Bacterial and Fungal Assays—Delivering Value in Turn-Around Time, Cost and Throughput to Testing Labs

PathogenDx, a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety, announced the launch of its new rebranded D3 Array™ Combined, Bacterial and Fungal assays to replace Detectx–Combined,Detectx-Bacterial and Detectx-Fungal tests.