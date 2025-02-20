PathogenDx Launches Its Rebranded D3 Array™ Combined, Bacterial and Fungal Assays—Delivering Value in Turn-Around Time, Cost and Throughput to Testing Labs
PathogenDx, a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety, announced the launch of its new rebranded D3 Array™ Combined, Bacterial and Fungal assays to replace Detectx–Combined,Detectx-Bacterial and Detectx-Fungal tests.
Scottsdale, AZ, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D3 Array™ technological assays address the gaps that Real-time PCR and Next-Generation Sequencing cannot solve in agriculture, food safety, environmental and clinical testing.
PathogenDx, a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety has launched D3 Array™ Combined, D3 Array™ Bacterial and D3 Array™ Fungal assays to replace DetectX-Combined, DetectX-Bacterial and DetectX-Fungal assays.
Building on company’s suite of multiplexed microbial assays, the foundational D3 Array™ technology delivers a capability to multiplex up to 100 targets in a single-well test. Lab customers in Agriculture, Food Safety and Clinical testing markets will benefit in improved turn-around time of results, lower cost of testing per analyte/target, and higher throughput that these industries is currently challenged.
The D3 Array™ is a new approach to multiplexed molecular testing. Dynamic Dimensional Detection (D3) technology is built upon PathogenDx’s proprietary design of a flexible, solution-facing open-array architecture, rich with multiple highly accessible probe binding sites. The amplicon target can move easily through the structure with greatly reduced steric hindrance compared to traditional and legacy microarrays.
Hybridization reactions become more rapid, and can occur at room temperature, yielding an increase in affinity while retaining the ability to detect single nucleotide sequence changes (SNP’s). The duplex pairing hybridization reaction is rapid and delivers high sensitivity and specificity results to laboratories and their clients.
Testing using conventional molecular technologies such as qPCR and NGS has reached a critical point where the need for more test data is costing more, taking longer and requiring more complex bioinformatics,” said PathogenDx Co-founder and CEO Milan Patel. “PathogenDx’s D3 Array™ technology has solved that challenge where cost, time and effort is not proportional, but incremental when more information is needed to make a decision on a test. And every target is tested in triplicate for assurance of the result.”
Patel added, “These D3 Array™ assays continue to break the traditional mindsets that see microarrays as a research tool. Laboratories across these markets now can rely on D3 Array™ technology that provides both quantitative and qualitative results in a single test—and the capability to deliver single-gene sensitivity and SNP resolution without the need for sample enrichment. These benefits yield significant positive ROI for laboratories.”
The rebranded D3 Array™ Combined, D3 Array™ Bacterial and D3 Array™ Fungal assays are available immediately to current and new clients of PathogenDx.
About PathogenDx
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx is a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety. Its mission is to become the new standard in nucleic acid-based testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the human diagnostics, food and agricultural industries. PathogenDx’s technology can rapidly detect and quantify up to 100 targets simultaneously, in a single-well test, in six hours providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results with a simple and easy process. The company’s Molecular-testing products–D3 Array™-Combined, Quantx™ and Envirox™ –are disrupting the century-old practice of plate culture and single-reaction q-PCR testing to detect, identify and quantify pathogens that threaten human health, our ecosystem and the environment. This technology will help growing businesses deliver safer products leading to healthier lives, while preventing billions of dollars in losses from infection and contamination. For more information on how you can utilize this simple, powerful and inexpensive molecular-based pathogen testing, visit www.pathogendx.com.
Media Contact:
info@pathogendx.com
PathogenDx, a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety has launched D3 Array™ Combined, D3 Array™ Bacterial and D3 Array™ Fungal assays to replace DetectX-Combined, DetectX-Bacterial and DetectX-Fungal assays.
Building on company’s suite of multiplexed microbial assays, the foundational D3 Array™ technology delivers a capability to multiplex up to 100 targets in a single-well test. Lab customers in Agriculture, Food Safety and Clinical testing markets will benefit in improved turn-around time of results, lower cost of testing per analyte/target, and higher throughput that these industries is currently challenged.
The D3 Array™ is a new approach to multiplexed molecular testing. Dynamic Dimensional Detection (D3) technology is built upon PathogenDx’s proprietary design of a flexible, solution-facing open-array architecture, rich with multiple highly accessible probe binding sites. The amplicon target can move easily through the structure with greatly reduced steric hindrance compared to traditional and legacy microarrays.
Hybridization reactions become more rapid, and can occur at room temperature, yielding an increase in affinity while retaining the ability to detect single nucleotide sequence changes (SNP’s). The duplex pairing hybridization reaction is rapid and delivers high sensitivity and specificity results to laboratories and their clients.
Testing using conventional molecular technologies such as qPCR and NGS has reached a critical point where the need for more test data is costing more, taking longer and requiring more complex bioinformatics,” said PathogenDx Co-founder and CEO Milan Patel. “PathogenDx’s D3 Array™ technology has solved that challenge where cost, time and effort is not proportional, but incremental when more information is needed to make a decision on a test. And every target is tested in triplicate for assurance of the result.”
Patel added, “These D3 Array™ assays continue to break the traditional mindsets that see microarrays as a research tool. Laboratories across these markets now can rely on D3 Array™ technology that provides both quantitative and qualitative results in a single test—and the capability to deliver single-gene sensitivity and SNP resolution without the need for sample enrichment. These benefits yield significant positive ROI for laboratories.”
The rebranded D3 Array™ Combined, D3 Array™ Bacterial and D3 Array™ Fungal assays are available immediately to current and new clients of PathogenDx.
About PathogenDx
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx is a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety. Its mission is to become the new standard in nucleic acid-based testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the human diagnostics, food and agricultural industries. PathogenDx’s technology can rapidly detect and quantify up to 100 targets simultaneously, in a single-well test, in six hours providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results with a simple and easy process. The company’s Molecular-testing products–D3 Array™-Combined, Quantx™ and Envirox™ –are disrupting the century-old practice of plate culture and single-reaction q-PCR testing to detect, identify and quantify pathogens that threaten human health, our ecosystem and the environment. This technology will help growing businesses deliver safer products leading to healthier lives, while preventing billions of dollars in losses from infection and contamination. For more information on how you can utilize this simple, powerful and inexpensive molecular-based pathogen testing, visit www.pathogendx.com.
Media Contact:
info@pathogendx.com
Contact
PathogenDx, Inc.Contact
Milan Patel
800-641-5751
www.pathogendx.com
Milan Patel
800-641-5751
www.pathogendx.com
Categories