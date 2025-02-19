Two Peoria Residents Win $20,000 in National Transformation Contest

Wayne Galpin and Kaitlyn Willis of FXB Peoria have won the 2024 Farrell’s National Challenge, each earning $10,000 for their remarkable yearlong fitness transformations. Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping (FXB) combines kickboxing, strength training, nutrition coaching, and accountability to help members achieve lasting health results. Their dedication not only transformed their lives but also inspired their community.