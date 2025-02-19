Two Peoria Residents Win $20,000 in National Transformation Contest
Wayne Galpin and Kaitlyn Willis of FXB Peoria have won the 2024 Farrell’s National Challenge, each earning $10,000 for their remarkable yearlong fitness transformations. Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping (FXB) combines kickboxing, strength training, nutrition coaching, and accountability to help members achieve lasting health results. Their dedication not only transformed their lives but also inspired their community.
Peoria, IL, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping (FXB) is proud to announce that Wayne Galpin and Kaitlyn Willis, both from FXB Peoria, have been named the winners of the 2024 Farrell’s National Challenge, each earning $10,000 for their incredible yearlong transformations.
Since 2001, Farrell’s has helped members transform their lives through a comprehensive fitness program that combines kickboxing, strength training, nutrition coaching, and accountability. Members begin their journey with an initial 10-week challenge, where every location awards $1,000 to the participant with the most remarkable transformations. Those who continue as FIT members can then take on the National Challenge—a yearlong commitment designed to push them to achieve their biggest transformation yet.
Wayne and Kaitlyn’s dedication throughout the challenge set them apart, showcasing the power of perseverance, discipline, and the support of the FXB community. "Watching Wayne and Kaitlyn push through their National Challenge was nothing short of inspirational," said Cathy Caldwell, owner of FXB Peoria and FXB East Peoria. "Their effort on the mat was incredible, but what stood out even more was how their energy and dedication uplifted everyone around them. They are a testament to what this program can achieve when you commit to yourself and follow through. By working out just 45 minutes a day and sticking to a balanced nutrition plan, they achieved phenomenal results. But beyond their personal success, I’m most proud of the way they supported and motivated those around them every step of the way. They embody everything we stand for at Farrell’s—commitment, perseverance, and a passion for lifting others up!"
For Kaitlyn Willis, this achievement represents more than just personal success. "Truly, thank you to every single person for every ounce of encouragement throughout this journey. It’s what’s kept me coming back. Congratulations to Wayne—well deserved! ‘Yes you can!’"
Wayne Galpin echoes the same enthusiasm about the impact Farrell’s has had on his life. "If you’re looking to make a change in yourself, have fun, make friends, and get healthy—don’t wait! Farrell’s will change your life! You can do this!"
The National Challenge highlights Farrell’s commitment to helping members achieve lasting transformations, not just in appearance but in strength, confidence, and overall health. Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping congratulates all participants in this year’s challenge and applauds Wayne and Kaitlyn for their hard-earned victories.
About Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping
Farrell's eXtreme Bodyshaping was founded in 2001 by 6th degree Taekwondo Black Belt, Lance Farrell. FXB is a results-driven fitness program designed to empower individuals to achieve their health and wellness goals. With locations across the United States, FXB provides a comprehensive approach to fitness, combining strength training, cardio workouts, nutrition coaching, and accountability within a supportive community. Our 10-week challenge and ongoing training programs help members build lean muscle, burn fat, and adopt a healthy lifestyle that lasts a lifetime.
For more information about Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping Peoria, please contact Cathy Caldwell at fxbpeoria@gmail.com or call 309-273-1942.
Since 2001, Farrell’s has helped members transform their lives through a comprehensive fitness program that combines kickboxing, strength training, nutrition coaching, and accountability. Members begin their journey with an initial 10-week challenge, where every location awards $1,000 to the participant with the most remarkable transformations. Those who continue as FIT members can then take on the National Challenge—a yearlong commitment designed to push them to achieve their biggest transformation yet.
Wayne and Kaitlyn’s dedication throughout the challenge set them apart, showcasing the power of perseverance, discipline, and the support of the FXB community. "Watching Wayne and Kaitlyn push through their National Challenge was nothing short of inspirational," said Cathy Caldwell, owner of FXB Peoria and FXB East Peoria. "Their effort on the mat was incredible, but what stood out even more was how their energy and dedication uplifted everyone around them. They are a testament to what this program can achieve when you commit to yourself and follow through. By working out just 45 minutes a day and sticking to a balanced nutrition plan, they achieved phenomenal results. But beyond their personal success, I’m most proud of the way they supported and motivated those around them every step of the way. They embody everything we stand for at Farrell’s—commitment, perseverance, and a passion for lifting others up!"
For Kaitlyn Willis, this achievement represents more than just personal success. "Truly, thank you to every single person for every ounce of encouragement throughout this journey. It’s what’s kept me coming back. Congratulations to Wayne—well deserved! ‘Yes you can!’"
Wayne Galpin echoes the same enthusiasm about the impact Farrell’s has had on his life. "If you’re looking to make a change in yourself, have fun, make friends, and get healthy—don’t wait! Farrell’s will change your life! You can do this!"
The National Challenge highlights Farrell’s commitment to helping members achieve lasting transformations, not just in appearance but in strength, confidence, and overall health. Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping congratulates all participants in this year’s challenge and applauds Wayne and Kaitlyn for their hard-earned victories.
About Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping
Farrell's eXtreme Bodyshaping was founded in 2001 by 6th degree Taekwondo Black Belt, Lance Farrell. FXB is a results-driven fitness program designed to empower individuals to achieve their health and wellness goals. With locations across the United States, FXB provides a comprehensive approach to fitness, combining strength training, cardio workouts, nutrition coaching, and accountability within a supportive community. Our 10-week challenge and ongoing training programs help members build lean muscle, burn fat, and adopt a healthy lifestyle that lasts a lifetime.
For more information about Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping Peoria, please contact Cathy Caldwell at fxbpeoria@gmail.com or call 309-273-1942.
Contact
Fit Franchise BrandsContact
Michael Slomczewski
309-713-6920
https://fitfranchisebrands.com/
Michael Slomczewski
309-713-6920
https://fitfranchisebrands.com/
Categories