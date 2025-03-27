39th Annual Folkfest, a Living History and Music Festival in New Braunfels, TX

Join the Heritage Society of New Braunfels for the 39th Annual Folkfest on April 12, 2025, from 10 AM to 8 PM at 1370 Church Hill Dr. Enjoy living history demonstrations, vendors, music from local artists, a Kinderplatz (kid play) area, and food trucks. Celebrate history, music, and community.