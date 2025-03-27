39th Annual Folkfest, a Living History and Music Festival in New Braunfels, TX
New Braunfels, TX, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Heritage Society of New Braunfels Presents the 39th Annual Folkfest
A Celebration of History, Music, and Community
The Heritage Society of New Braunfels is thrilled to announce the 39th Annual Folkfest, a beloved tradition that brings history to life while celebrating local culture and community spirit. Join Heritage Society on April 12, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM at 1370 Church Hill Dr., New Braunfels, TX 78130, for a day filled with fun, learning, and entertainment for all ages.
Folkfest is known for its vibrant blend of living history demonstrations, where visitors can step back in time and experience the past through interactive exhibits and reenactments. In addition, the event will feature a diverse array of vendors, offering unique handcrafted items and local goods.
This year’s Folkfest will showcase an exciting lineup of music from both established and emerging local artists, celebrating the rich musical heritage of New Braunfels and its surrounding communities.
Families with children will enjoy the Kinderplatz (Kid Play) Area, a special space designed to entertain and engage young festival-goers. Food lovers will be delighted by the selection of food trucks, serving up a variety of delicious bites throughout the day.
“Folkfest is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of our community’s heritage and a way to bring people together,” said Alina Ball, Operations Manager, Heritage Society of New Braunfels. “We’re excited to continue this tradition and invite everyone to come and enjoy a day of fun, music, and history.”
Admission and Tickets:
Adult tickets are $5 at the gate, children 10 and under are free
About the Heritage Society of New Braunfels:
The Heritage Society of New Braunfels exists to preserve, promote, and interpret, for the public, the 19th century heritage of New Braunfels, Comal County and Texas through the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture and Heritage Village.
Through events like Folkfest, the society fosters community engagement and historical education, ensuring that the legacy of New Braunfels continues to thrive.
For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:
Justin Ball
Executive Director
Heritage Society of New Braunfels
830.629.6504
director@nbheritagesociety.org
