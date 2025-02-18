King & Spalding Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
Austin, TX, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) is proud to announce that international law firm King & Spalding has joined as a Founding Member.
“TNA is proud to welcome King & Spalding as a partner in advancing nuclear solutions for Texas,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “King & Spalding’s expertise navigating complex legal and regulatory systems in the energy, business, and financial industries will serve the nuclear industry in Texas well as we continue to grow and advance.”
“We are thrilled to join TNA,” said King & Spalding partner and co-leader of the firm’s Nuclear Working Group Jill McWhirter. “Texas is at the forefront of breaking new ground in nuclear technology and TNA is a critical player in advancing its use throughout Texas.”
About King & Spalding
King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,300 lawyers in 24 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. King & Spalding recently advised TNA Member Natura Resources on the development of its first-of-kind molten salt reactor and its first deployment on the campus of Abilene Christian University. To learn more, visit www.kslaw.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
