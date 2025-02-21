Introducing Community-Driven Content Creation and Fact-Checking at cryptogambling.com
Multibrands Digital announces community-centric content features at cryptogambling.com and invites the public to be part of the incentivized launch phase (Q2 2025).
Limassol, Cyprus, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the spring of 2023, Multibrands Digital launched cryptogambling.com. Since then, over 150 of the top online crypto gambling sites have been reviewed and dozens of related guides published, laying a solid foundation for the future.
"We realized early on that the blockchain native demographic differs from traditional players," says Kalle Karlsson (COO at Multibrands Digital). "There is an ethos of transparency and verifiability rather than blind trust and we see a need and opportunity to bring this into our own products, especially in an age of AI aided content creation."
Multibrands Digital is embracing this by rolling out an interactive layer on top of the editorial content. Users, authenticated via web3 wallets or socials, will be able to:
- Request missing site and game reviews.
- Edit and verify existing site and game data.
- Rate and comment on existing site and game reviews.
To encourage users to get involved and contribute, a points-based reward system will be employed. The system - inspired by consensus mechanisms used in blockchains and currently in a final testing phase - rewards truth and penalizes falsehood and spam.
The new features are set to soft launch in Q2 2025 with fifty whitelisted users, and subsequently open to the broad public in Q3.
If you want to be part of the initial stage, and get rewarded for your contributions, please send an email with the subject “Whitelist” to info@cryptogambling.com.
Kalle Karlsson
+35725028216
https://multibrands.com/
