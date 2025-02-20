CAD-Ray and Zylo3D Announce Exclusive Partnership to the Chairside 3D Printing Market
Las Vegas, NV, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Innovative Partnership to Deliver a Seamless, Affordable, and Fully Automated 3D Printing Solution for Dental Offices.
CAD-Ray, the company behind the success of Medit’s widespread impact on digital dentistry, and Zylo3D, the pioneers of AI-driven, automated 3D printing for dental practices, are thrilled to announce their exclusive partnership to deliver a game-changing, all-in-one dental 3D printing solution. Together, the two industry leaders aim to make same-day nightguards, restorations and dental models more accessible, affordable, and automated than ever before.
Zylo3D has redefined chairside solutions with their vision of fully automated 3D printing—empowering dental professionals with the ability to produce high-quality, precise restorations with just one click. The collaboration with CAD-Ray promises to take this innovation to new heights by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation and AI into the dental workflow.
"We are thrilled to announce our exclusive distribution agreement with Cad-Ray, a market leading distributor in digital dentistry with a proven track record of bringing new technology to market,” said Ben Walsh of Zylo3D. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mutual mission to innovate and enhance dental care through cutting-edge technology."
CAD-Ray has long been a key disruptor in the digital dentistry field, especially with their role in mainstreaming the effectiveness of digital dentistry at reduced costs. They showcase lines of intraoral scanners that have helped to bring spends from $40,000 just a few years ago to some products now around $10,000, revolutionizing how dental practices access high-quality scanning technology. By teaming up with Zylo3D, they are now aiming to disrupt the dental 3D printing space by offering a solution that removes the complexity, cost, and inefficiency associated with traditional printing methods.
“Our mission has always been to make digital dentistry accessible and affordable for every practice,” said Jonathan Acker of CAD-Ray. “Through this partnership with Zylo3D, we are bringing next-level automation and AI to the forefront of chairside 3D printing. This isn’t just about making the process faster; it’s about making it smarter, easier, and more reliable—ensuring dental professionals can provide same-day restorations with unparalleled precision.”
The new all-in-one 3D printing solution combines Zylo3D’s innovative AI-driven software with CAD-Ray’s commitment to affordability and accessibility, delivering an advanced system that streamlines the production of dental restorations. By eliminating the mess and complexity of traditional 3D printing setups, this powerful partnership promises to give dental professionals a hassle-free, efficient tool that simplifies chairside workflows.
This collaboration represents the future of dental technology—where automation, precision, and affordability come together to elevate patient care and practice efficiency.
For more information on the partnership and to learn more about the new 3D printing solution, visit www.CAD-Ray.com or www.Zylo3D.com.
About CAD-Ray
CAD-Ray is a leading provider of digital dentistry solutions, offering cutting-edge products and services to make advanced dental technology more accessible and affordable for dental professionals in the markets they serve. With a commitment to innovation, CAD-Ray has transformed the market by reducing the cost of intraoral scanners and empowering dental practices to embrace digital workflows.
About Zylo3D
Zylo3D is a revolutionary dental technology company focused on providing fully automated, AI-driven 3D printing solutions for dental practices. With an emphasis on ease of use and precision, Zylo3D’s products are designed to simplify the 3D printing process, allowing dental professionals to achieve fast, accurate restorations with minimal effort and time.
Press Contact
Matthew Newman
Sales Operations/Marketing
Matt@CAD-Ray.com
747-215-0961
www.cad-ray.com
