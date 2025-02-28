Broccoli Unchained Begins Mining on March 1, 2025 – a Dog-Inspired Meme Coin Championing True Decentralization

Broccoli Unchained, a meme coin inspired by a rescued Belgian Malinois, launches mining on March 1, 2025, at 12 AM CST. With no ICOs, no insider advantages, and a cross-chain protocol, it aims to restore fairness and decentralization in crypto. A symbol of resilience and innovation, Broccoli Unchained empowers users to break free from profit-driven manipulation.