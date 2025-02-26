Eko House Ecological Technologies – a Leader in Innovative Solutions for Home Wastewater Treatment Systems Across Poland
Eko House Ecological Technologies, a recognized expert in designing, selling, and installing home wastewater treatment systems, announces the next phase of its business development. Operating in the market since 2010, the company strengthens its position as a leader in innovative ecological solutions, delivering biological wastewater treatment systems such as the VH Premium and VH Light models.
Nekla, Poland, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A Pioneer in Sustainable Wastewater Treatment for Households
As a leader in the home wastewater treatment industry, Eko House Ecological Technologies has been providing innovative and environmentally friendly solutions for households in Poland for over 14 years. Specializing in biological wastewater treatment systems like the VH Premium and VH Light models, the company integrates advanced technology with a mission to minimize environmental impact. With its expertise and commitment to sustainable development, Eko House has become a key player in promoting ecological wastewater treatment systems that are efficient, cost-effective, and odor-free.
Advanced Technologies and a Personalized Approach
Eko House stands out in the market thanks to its personalized approach to customers. The company offers professional advice at every stage – from selecting the right system to installation and long-term maintenance. Collaboration with a network of experts across Poland ensures comprehensive service and flexibility, including the possibility of self-installation without voiding the 15-year warranty.
“Our goal is not only to provide modern technologies but also to give our customers peace of mind with reliable and durable solutions,” says Robert Nuszkiewicz, founder of Eko House Ecological Technologies.
Ecology and Savings in Harmony with Nature
At the core of Eko House’s philosophy lies the belief that “Environmental protection starts at home.” The company designs its treatment plants – such as the flagship VH PREMIUM model – with maximum efficiency and minimal ecosystem impact in mind. Thanks to immediate wastewater aeration technology, these systems eliminate unpleasant odors, and their treatment efficiency reaches up to 98%, allowing for water reuse, for example, for garden irrigation. Moreover, the operational costs of these treatment plants are extremely economical – with annual energy expenses of just around 250 PLN.
Recognition and Customer Trust
Eko House has earned recognition from both customers and industry experts, as evidenced by prestigious awards such as the Golden Consumer Laurel in 2023 and 2024. The company boasts nearly 100% positive reviews on platforms like Google, Facebook, and Allegro. To date, Eko House has delivered over 8,000 VH biological treatment systems to the Polish market, solidifying its position as a leader in ecological solutions for households.
Key Features of the VH Premium Model:
Advanced biological treatment technology – high efficiency and reliability.
Odor-free operation – thanks to immediate wastewater aeration.
Minimal environmental impact – ecological and effective solutions.
15-year warranty – assurance of durability and quality.
Flexible installation options – possibility of self-installation.
An Investment in the Future
Choosing Eko House systems is not only a step towards environmental protection but also a long-term financial benefit. The company supports customers in obtaining grants for treatment plant installation, further reducing investment costs. Eko House products are designed for ease of use, reliability, and durability, making them an ideal choice for eco-conscious households.
About Eko House Ecological Technologies
Founded over 14 years ago, Eko House Ecological Technologies is a pioneer in providing home wastewater treatment solutions. Headquartered in Nekla, in the Greater Poland Voivodeship, the company focuses on innovative, ecological, and cost-effective technologies that support sustainable development. Eko House offers comprehensive support and advanced systems for customers across Poland, helping them live in harmony with nature.
Eko House Ecological Technologies is synonymous with expertise, innovation, and environmental care. Through its solutions, the company not only raises industry standards in wastewater treatment but also inspires action for a better, more sustainable future. By choosing Eko House, customers become part of a movement for environmental protection – without compromising comfort and savings.
Contact
Robert Nuszkiewicz
+48609482429
ekohouse-oczyszczalnie.pl/
