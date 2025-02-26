Eko House Ecological Technologies – a Leader in Innovative Solutions for Home Wastewater Treatment Systems Across Poland

Eko House Ecological Technologies, a recognized expert in designing, selling, and installing home wastewater treatment systems, announces the next phase of its business development. Operating in the market since 2010, the company strengthens its position as a leader in innovative ecological solutions, delivering biological wastewater treatment systems such as the VH Premium and VH Light models.