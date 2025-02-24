X-energy Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes X-energy, a nuclear reactor and fuel design engineering company, as a Founding Member.
“X-energy made waves in announcing its partnership with Dow in Texas in August 2023, representing a vital step in helping Texans embrace nuclear power as the safe, reliable energy it is,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “Texas is taking all the necessary steps to welcome nuclear as a more prominent part of our energy mix, and X-energy’s leadership continues to propel the nuclear industry in Texas forward.”
"Texas is embracing nuclear energy as a cornerstone of its energy future, and X-energy is proud to be at the forefront of this movement with the first commercial SMR in Texas," said J. Clay Sell, CEO of X-energy. "We are committed to delivering advanced nuclear solutions that provide reliable and secure power for industries and communities across the state. Together, we’re building a future to ensure Texas remains an energy powerhouse for decades to come.”
About X-energy
X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC, is a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation that is redefining the nuclear energy industry through its development of safer and more efficient advanced small modular nuclear reactors and proprietary fuel to deliver reliable, zero-carbon and affordable energy to people around the world. Supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, X-energy is deploying Texas’ first grid-scale Small Modular Reactors at Dow’s UCC Seadrift Operations manufacturing site on the Texas Gulf Coast. For more information, visit X-energy.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
Contact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
