Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center Honored with the Medicus Integra Award for Excellence in Physician & APP Well-Being
Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center earned the Medicus Integra Award from The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being for its commitment to clinician wellness, reducing burnout, and improving patient care. Through mentorship, leadership development, and flexible schedules, White Oak fosters a culture of support that boosts morale, collaboration, and fulfillment for physicians and APPs, benefiting both patients and the broader community.
Silver Spring, MD, February 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center has been honored with the Medicus Integra Award by The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being. This national recognition celebrates healthcare organizations that demonstrate a strategic and sustainable commitment to physician and Advanced Practice Provider (APP) well-being, engagement, and professional fulfillment. By addressing burnout and promoting long-term career satisfaction through leadership development, mentorship, and flexible scheduling, White Oak Medical Center has created an environment where clinicians thrive—leading to enhanced patient care and stronger community impact.
According to Anthony Stahl, PhD, CEO of White Oak Medical Center, the honor “affirms our unwavering commitment to our clinicians. By prioritizing their well-being, we ensure they can deliver exceptional care to our community. This award symbolizes our mission to create a supportive culture where physicians and APPs feel empowered and valued.” At White Oak Medical Center, institutional policies and daily practices work in tandem to foster a healthier, more fulfilling professional experience for clinicians at every stage of their careers.
Several key initiatives underscore White Oak Medical Center’s approach. Through structured mentorship, new hires connect with seasoned practitioners for guidance and peer support, while leadership development programs focus on equipping clinicians with the skills they need to guide teams effectively and balance professional demands. Additionally, flexible scheduling options and efforts to reduce administrative burden help clinicians maintain a sense of control over their work-life balance—an essential factor in both physician retention and effective patient care. “It’s a holistic effort,” said James Rost, MD, CMO of White Oak Medical Center. “We recognize that whole-person care starts with the well-being of those who provide it. Our clinicians are better able to offer compassion and excellence when they themselves feel respected and supported.”
The Medicus Integra Award evaluation goes beyond paperwork, incorporating on-site assessments and direct discussions with frontline medical staff and executive teams. This ensures that honored organizations demonstrate tangible progress rather than simply meeting abstract benchmarks. DeAnna Santana, PhD, Executive Director at The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being, explained, “When we conduct our reviews, we look for evidence of real cultural transformation—leaders who are genuinely listening to their teams and taking meaningful steps to drive systemic change. White Oak Medical Center exemplifies those qualities.”
By embedding well-being into its core operations, White Oak Medical Center has seen significant improvements in clinician morale, collaboration, and job satisfaction. Regular feedback loops between medical staff and leadership help shape continuous improvements to these programs, showing a commitment to innovation and resilience in the face of evolving healthcare challenges. This proactive, sustainable model demonstrates what is possible when organizations invest in their workforce with the same dedication they invest in patient outcomes.
“Improving clinician well-being demands more than just good intentions,” Stahl added. “It requires allocating resources, embracing open communication, and making a genuine commitment to change at every organizational level. Our hope is that this recognition will encourage other institutions to follow suit, because when physicians and APPs thrive, patient care excels—and ultimately, our entire community benefits.”
About Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center
Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center is a state-of-the-art acute care hospital located in Silver Spring, Md., and part of Montgomery County, Md based Adventist HealthCare. White Oak Medical Center offers a full range of health services including a comprehensive and nationally recognized heart program, cancer care, maternity care, surgical and emergency care. White Oak Medical Center is Pathway to Excellence® designated by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recognized by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for heart and stroke care, and accredited by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.
About The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being
The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being is a national leader in advancing clinician wellness. Through research, advocacy, and the Medicus Integra Award program, it partners with organizations to develop sustainable strategies that reduce burnout, bolster engagement, and improve healthcare outcomes.
