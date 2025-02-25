Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center Honored with the Medicus Integra Award for Excellence in Physician & APP Well-Being

Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center earned the Medicus Integra Award from The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being for its commitment to clinician wellness, reducing burnout, and improving patient care. Through mentorship, leadership development, and flexible schedules, White Oak fosters a culture of support that boosts morale, collaboration, and fulfillment for physicians and APPs, benefiting both patients and the broader community.